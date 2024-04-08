The Wolf Among Us 2 Still in Production, According to Telltale

Five years after it was announced, The Wolf Among Us 2 is reportedly still in active production. In an interview with IGN, Telltale confirms that work is underway on the long-awaited sequel to the 2013 episodic neo-noir mystery-drama game—although a 2024 release window may be unlikely.

First announced in 2019, fans have become increasingly concerned with the state of The Wolf Among Us 2 given the persistent lack of updates since. The first title put Telltale Games on the map, and despite the company’s rocky history over the past decade, many players have held out hope that this highly anticipated sequel would eventually see the light of day.

Initially, Deck Nine was chosen to provide a pre-production script for The Wolf Among Us 2 but was eventually pulled from the project due to issues with Telltale Games. In 2023, Telltale laid off the majority of its staff and Deck Nine followed the trend, also laying off 20 percent of its workforce. This, understandably, impacted work on the sequel, but it looks like there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

In the original The Wolf Among Us, players control Bigby Wolf, the sheriff of a magical place known as Fabletown. Packed with characters from folklore and fairy tales, the community is set within 1980s New York City, and Wolf must investigate several mysterious murders.

The Wolf Among Us was released in 2013 and 2014 across five different episodes, with retail versions for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, and Xbox One in November 2014. The sequel was first announced in December 2019.