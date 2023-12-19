Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk – How To Get Archaludon

Archaludon is a powerhouse new Pokemon trainers can grab early in the Indigo Disk DLC for Pok émon Scarlet & Violet. The huge arched Pokemon folds down into a bridge-like shape and blasts enemies with a variety of different killer beam attacks. This is one of the best Pokemon for dealing with the Elite Four in the Terrarium region — and a great Pokemon to grab before facing off against Drayton in the Polar Biome. Archaludon is available to all players and you’ll be able to buy its evolution item in the Blueberry Academy Store. Now that’s convenient.

To evolve Duraludon into Archaludon, you’ll need to get a Metal Alloy item. This item can be found in the Chargestone Cavern optional location for free, or purchased from the Blueberry Store, which you can access from any door in the academy. The Metal Alloy is expensive, so you’ll need to do multiple Blueberry Quests to earn enough BP to purchase it. But buying is so much easier.

Below, we’ll explain how to get the Metal Alloy evolution item and where to catch a Duraludon.

How To Evolve To Archaludon

Archaludon: Steel / Dragon Type. A new evolution of Duraludon. The new second evolution for Duraludon is exclusive to the Indigo Disk DLC. Archaludon is the signature Pokemon of Drayton, the trainer you’ll need to battle in the Polar Biome.

How To Evolve : To evolve into Archaludon, Duraludon needs a Metal Alloy Evolution Item . The Metal Alloy can be found in the Blueberry Academy Region map, located in Chargestone Cavern . It is near one of the giant Chargestone Crystals, right at the border where the Polar and Cavern Biomes meet. It can be tricky to find.

: To evolve into Archaludon, Duraludon needs a . The Metal Alloy can be found in the Blueberry Academy Region map, located in . It is near one of the giant Chargestone Crystals, right at the border where the Polar and Cavern Biomes meet. It can be tricky to find. Alternatively, the Metal Alloy can be purchased from the Blueberry Academy Store for 300 BP.

To earn BP, press Left on your D-Pad on the Nintendo Switch to open your current Blueberry Academy Quests. Each quest gives 20-30~ BP, and larger red quests give 100~ BP for completing them. Grind BP quests and earn the 300 BP you need. BP can also be used to earn useful items like Rare Candy.

Where To Find Duraludon: Duraludon spawns in the Polar Biome of the Blueberry Academy Region. This Pokémon spawns here in both Scarlet & Violet versions of the game. You can find many on the high mountains near the health restore point in the Canyons Biome – cross over to spot lots of Duraludon on the mountains.

Duraludon are common in the high mountains near the Canyons Biome border — you’ll find them all over the Polar Biome and they’re worth tracking down early. As soon as you unlock the main quest in the Blueberry Academy Terrarium, you’ll be able to ride straight to the Polar Biome and catch a Duraludon. Then you can evolve and prepare for the tough battles ahead. Duraludon usually spawns at about Level 65. Many of the trainers at this stage are Level 78 — and they’ll only get higher. Put your Archaludon through its paces and train it up to fight the challenging opponents waiting for you at the end.