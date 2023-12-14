Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets Patched For Release Of The Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is in an odd place at the release of its latest DLC.

Pokemon Company has released the latest patch for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

As reported by NintendoEverything, version 3.0.0 will prepare the game for part 2 of the title’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, namely, The Indigo Disk.

Aside from that, some bugs have been fixed, and the difficulty for the Ogre Oustin’ minigame has been adjusted.

You can read the full patch notes below:

“Trainers who have purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will now be able to enjoy adventures in Part 2: The Indigo Disk.

Additional Pokemon

For Trainers who have not purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, additional Pokemon may appear via local or online communication modes.

Feature Adjustments

The difficulty of the Ogre Oustin’ minigame has been adjusted.

Bug Fixes

We have fixed a bug that resulted in the Hospitality Ability causing unintended behavior in certain situations.

The effects of the Protosynthesis and Quark Drive Abilities will no longer occur while the Neutralizing Gas Ability is in effect.

Other select bug fixes have been implemented.”

A year after the game’s original release, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is in an odd place. A month after it launched, Nintendo actually put out an apology alongside their patch notes for the poor performance that the game had. While players could still get through the game if they wanted to, stutters and similar performance issues plagued this release.

That lead to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet becoming the worst reviewed game on the franchise on MetaCritic. While not a great first to mark, it’s one that’s well deserved, because this is also the first Pokemon game where such performance issues where noticeable.

Aside from having to make Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a full 3D game, part of why things are different this time is, obviously, the pandemic. In hindsight, it’s easy to see that Nintendo had Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release first because this year would see the release of several major titles from the company, including a new Mario platformer, a new The Legend of Zelda open world game, a major Metroid Prime remaster, a new Pikmin game, and the highly anticipated Advance Wars remakes.

However, Nintendo’s apology came with the promise that the company would be working on improvements in performance. It may be the case that the game was programmed in such a way that performance improvements are no longer possible, but it is also possible that this was simply not worked on.

Gamers have still kept playing this Pokemon game regardless of these issues, so for those players looking forward to this new DLC, it’s finally here.