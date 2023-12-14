Disney Dreamlight Valley Has A Holiday Moonstone Giveaway Starting Today

Gameloft definitely wants to get players to jump back in after their little hullabaloo a few weeks ago.

Gameloft has started a Moonstone giveaway for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

As reported by Comic Book, the studio is starting a holiday event called the Season of Giving, which we can take to understand as a giveaway period.

Today, you can log on to the game and use the code SG2023 to obtain 500 free Moonstones. It’s that easy, but a possible catch is this might not be redeemable in a number of days. It might possibly even be gone tomorrow.

Gameloft has also been asking fans what Scrooge Store items they can give away directly, and have already received requests for things like Merlin’s Telescope and Cobblestone Tiles. While getting the Moonstones instead gives the players their choice of what item to pick up, there will definitely be a group of items with the most desired effects that everyone is going to want to have.

Gameloft definitely planned for the Season of Giving for some time now. Ahead of this announcement, they put out a major update to Disney Dreamlight Valley, adding The Nightmare Before Christmas in time for the second holiday. They also added multiplayer for the first time, allowing as much as three players to visit another player’s valley at the same time.

Gameloft also launched the Royal Winter Star Path for the season. Items you can unlock by playing through this path include a Snowman Raccoon, and a winter outfit for Ariel.

This comes weeks after Gameloft decided to reverse course and release Disney Dreamlight Valley as a full retail release game, abandoning the free-to-play model that they initially promised players. This means that people can no longer play the game for free, and that has made some of the initial buyers and backers mad.

However, Gameloft may not have had a choice, as they did not see enough money coming in to make a free-to-play release feasible. In specific, they needed a mass gathering of players who were never going to pay, but build a community large and engaging enough that whales would eventually emerge and/or join in, essentially paying for the development for other players.

But the free-to-play model also does strange things to the design of these games. Perhaps Disney Dreamlight Valley players are better off with a full retail release, as they won’t be playing a game that can potentially get too boring because the developers are forced to create hours of filler content.

At least, that’s how we hope Disney Dreamlight Valley will be changing in the coming months.