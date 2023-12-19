Insomniac Games’ Pipeline For The Next Ten Years Has Leaked

Insomniac Games’ pipeline of releases for the next decade has leaked.

It has been one week since hacker group Rhysida threatened the game studio with ransom for their private information. Insomniac did not pay the ransom, and as a result, Rhysida went ahead with leaking the company’s private information.

We will discuss the leaked information below. We can’t ignore this news, but we will point out the way the information was obtained was particularly unethical. You may want to consider this yourself before you go forward with reading this news. But, like Pandora’s Box, it isn’t possible for us to just close the box and pretend nobody found out what they did.

As reported by Insider Gaming, these are the titles Insomniac has lined up in the next ten years:

Venom game – financial year 2025

Spider-Man 3 – financial year 2028

Ratchet and Clank game – financial year 2029

X-Men game – financial year 2030

As a reminder, the financial year in America starts on April 1 and ends on the last day of March of the following year.

As you can see, Insomniac has a very tight pipeline. Even taking into account that they likely planned for five or so years to make these games, that’s four different titles they are working on simultaneously. And of course, in the last two years, they were potentially working on five titles.

We do know that Insomniac has refined their game development process to a tee. They had an incredible four year run from 2018 to 2021 where they released at least one new game every year, for a total of seven games.

Still, the pressure seems to be on for the studio in the near future. While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was a commercial and critical success, that came with some caveats. While the title sold over 5 million copies over 11 days, that is still a low attach rate, given the PlayStation 5 exclusive has a potential market of nearly 47 million Playstation 5 consoles sold.

Subsequently, Insomniac has topped their record for The Game Awards nominations with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s eight nominations, but the studio has yet to win for any category. In general, Insomniac’s games are well regarded, and do win awards, but are more frequently nominated than they win.

Insomniac still has some ways to go as a game creator, but that can be taken as both a good and bad thing. Sony clearly hopes to see them rise even more in critical acclaim and commercial success, and with three Marvel games in the works, they have all they need to succeed, fail, or just do OK, in the future.