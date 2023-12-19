Marvel’s Wolverine Cast And Other Details Have Leaked

Marvel has cast this game as if it were one of their movies.

Some new details have leaked for Insomniac’s upcoming title, Marvel’s Wolverine.

It has been one week since hacker group Rhysida threatened the game studio with ransom for their private information. Insomniac did not pay the ransom, and as a result, Rhysida went ahead with leaking the company’s private information.

We will discuss the leaked information below. We can’t ignore this news, but we will point out the way the information was obtained was particularly unethical. You may want to consider this yourself before you go forward with reading this news. But, like Pandora’s Box, it isn’t possible for us to just close the box and pretend nobody found out what they did.

What follows are the leaks particular to Marvel’s Wolverine, as reported by Insider Gaming.

Sony and Insomniac have assembled a superstar cast for this game, with some characters being voiced by Hollywood stars. We’ll share the cast list below:

Liam McIntyre will play Wolverine.

Krizia Bajos will play Jean Grey, the second protagonist.

Nicole Pacent will play Raven Darkholm, AKA Mystique. Mystique assumes the identity of Bolivar Trask in Madripoor.

Noga Wind will play Leech.

Debra Wilson will play Callisto, matriarch of Jean’s found family in Brooklyn. No word yet if this is the same Callisto who heads the Morlocks.

Brett Gipson will play Viktor Creed, AKA, Sabretooth. In this continuity, he is Logan’s adopted brother.

Troy Baker will play Nathaniel Essex, AKA, Mister Sinister. Sinister is the adoptive father to Logan and Creed.

Raphael Korkhill will play Arkady Rossovich, AKA Omega Red.

Jeff Nordling will play Walter Lankowski, AKA, Sasquatch. This Sasquatch is a scientist who escaped from Essex.

Jolean Kim will play Yuriko Oyama, AKA Deathstrike.

Jonathan Toshiobu Tanigaki will play Shiro Yoshida, AKA Sunfire.

Kelly Hu will play Jessán Hoan, AKA, Tyger Tiger. Tyger Tiger is Raven’s wife and owner of the Princess Bar.

Pragathi Guruprasad plays Davina, leader of the mutant village in Madripoor.

There is also a description of tutorial gameplay. Given the early state of the game, many of these elements may change. But as Wolverine you will be able to do parkour, stealth, sprint, and use your senses to hunt.

Now, we shouldn’t be surprised that Insomniac is creating their own continuity for Marvel’s Wolverine, as they have done the same thing for their Marvel’s Spider-Man games. Certain characters will be completely different from how we know them, but they will be reimagined in ways that will make them very interesting, and suitable for the story that Insomniac wants to tell.