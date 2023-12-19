Rumor: Namco Job Listings Hint At 2 Nintendo Games In Development

These games might be meant for the Nintendo console after the Switch.

Bandai Namco is possibly working on two new games for Nintendo.

As shared on reddit by user WolftheLionheart, new job listings at Bandai Namco’s Studio 2 and Studio S suggest that the two studios are working on new games for Nintendo.

Studio 2 and Studio S have been around for quite a while. Studio S is the team who has been working with Nintendo and Masahiro Sakurai on the Super Smash Bros games. On the other hand, Studio 2 has been working with Nintendo on games like Mario Kart and Arms.

It was only this year that Bandai Namco formally designated the two groups as their own studios. The two studios continue to work with Nintendo but are now also available to take other work with other publishers.

So, Studio 2 and Studio S put up three new job listings on their own site, of course only for Japan. All three indicate that they would be working on a Nintendo game.

Furthermore, the job description for one of the listings refers to “construction of stage specifications, level designs, etc. for side-view action games.”

It seems highly likely that one of the games that Bandai Namco is hiring for is the next Super Smash Bros game. The description provided here only matches that of Super Smash Bros, or Urban Champion, so it must be Super Smash Bros.

As for the other title, earlier rumors from the start of this year suggest that it would be a 3D Action Game for Nintendo. Speculation is wild on what this could possibly be, from Star Fox to one of the frequent The Legend of Zelda remakes that Nintendo makes.

Given that these games are starting production in the Nintendo Switch’s sixth year in the market, it seems likely that these games are coming for Nintendo’s next console. It doesn’t seem that these games will be making full advantage of future hardware technology, but maybe Nintendo has made moves that has not yet been shared with the public.

Nintendo had dispelled that they are working on next generation hardware, but we only have their word on that for now. Perhaps Nintendo is sitting on their next generation plans until they have taken every precaution to ensure that this console will be successful like the Switch has been.

So, say these 2 games have just started development. They may be ready to release as launch games for the next console at that point. We’re sure whatever these titles are, the wait for when they are formally announced will be worthwhile.