Bandai Namco Working On Nintendo Remaster?

One of the longest-running trends with the Nintendo Switch is that the system has gotten many games from past generations of consoles. More specifically, it’s gotten a ton of Wii U ports, but it hasn’t just been those games that have been on the docket for Nintendo. They’ve obtained past games from many different generations in an attempt to bolster their library. Whether they be straight-up ports, part of the Nintendo Switch Online library, or full-on remasters, they have a lot of gaming history on their system. But now, it seems that Bandai Namco is helping out with a remaster that could turn heads.

While the game is not named in the job listing, Bandai Namco did say it was for a “3D Action Game” and specifically named Nintendo as the original creator and that they’re working with them. The relationship between these two publishers is well-known. Bandai Namco has helped with several major Nintendo projects in the past, including multiple Pokemon projects and being the main developer of Super Smash Bros Ultimate. So their working on a Nintendo remaster is par for the course. But that’s not the biggest mystery that needs to be answered.

Bandai Namco looking to hire more staff for a 3D action game in collab with Nintendo https://t.co/XzXajbzpEh pic.twitter.com/4HLgQSK0IS — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) January 2, 2023

The question is, “what title are they remastering?” While no confirmation has been given, the speculation comes from a YouTube video. One that just so happens to star Masahiro Sakurai. In a recent video about “adding challenge” to a video game via a special mechanic, he noted slyly that he’d love it if Kid Icarus Uprising got a port to the Switch. Sakurai had never teased a game in his video series previously or since. As such, fans wondered if Nintendo would be making an announcement soon.

They haven’t yet, but this could easily provide hope for that possibility. The 3DS title was indeed a “3D action game” and could do for a remaster, given that the 3DS definitely had limits on its graphical quality.

Furthermore, fans have been asking for the return of Pit ever since the 3DS title came out. The game did well sales-wise but hasn’t gotten another game since that one. While it’s true that Sakurai is “Semi-Retired,” he says he still wants to make games. He was the one who led the 3DS team for Pit’s last title, so if a port is being made, he might be heading that up too. If the Switch port does well? Maybe a sequel will come.

Source: Twitter