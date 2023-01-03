God of War Ragnarok Ends 2022 As Final UK No.1 Game

Now that 2022 is over, the quest that is 2023 has begun. But one thing you’ll be hearing about in the next few weeks and into the next month is the ‘results’ that came from the year gone by. There will be plenty of lists and statements about what games and publishers did throughout 2022 to show how well they did or how certain titles stood out from the rest. A great example came yesterday via God of War Ragnarok. The beloved PS5 game was a hit from the word go, including being a major hit in multiple regions.

An insider in the industry posted on Twitter yesterday that God of War Ragnarok was the final No.1 game in the UK as the year ended. It did have a drop from the previous week, but that previous week also featured Christmas, so we can understand why that drop happened.

God of War: Ragnarok is the final No.1 of 2022 in the UK Retail Charts, despite sales dropping 29% week-on-week. Every game in the charts fell in sales post-Christmas — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 2, 2023

If you recall, the game had a massive launch when it was released in November. It sold over 5.1 million copies in a week and became the fastest-selling first-party game Sony ever released. When you think about the vast and robust roster of titles that Sony has under its belt? That’s quite an accomplishment. However, with it being almost two months since its release, you can easily state that the 5.1 million number has long since been surpassed, and it wouldn’t be surprising if an updated sales figure came soon enough.

Ending the year at No.1 in the UK is interesting because big games came out after Kratos’ last foray, but clearly, that one stood out in the minds of games as 2022 ended.

Fans of the title also rejoiced when they got word that a new “Game Plus Mode” would arrive in the Spring. By that point in time, the game will likely have been “away” from their minds, and they’ll embrace the mode and the challenge it presents.

But the big thing that fans want to know is when Kratos, Atreus, and others from their circle will return. God of War Ragnarok was the end of the Norse saga, as stated by Santa Monica Studio. They even trimmed the saga from three games to do so that they didn’t “pad it out.” However, we know that the story isn’t over for Kratos and his son due to the endgame events and the teases that were found in the post-game.

So perhaps that’s something else we’ll hear about in 2023.

