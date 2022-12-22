God of War Ragnarok New Game Plus Mode Coming In Spring of 2023

God of War fans was delighted by the newly released installment. Reviews raved about how incredible this game installment was, and fans agreed. Players who have been going through the game since it was released will have another reason to restart the journey. The development team over at Santa Monica Studio has revealed that God of War Ragnarok will soon have a New Game Plus mode. But you’ll have to wait just a bit longer as it’s not set to launch until the Spring of next year.

We’re just outside of 2023 right now, and there are a ton of great games to look forward to playing. However, those of you who own a copy of God of War Ragnarok will likely want to revisit the game again. While the game didn’t release with a New Game Plus mode attached, the development studio is working on the mode for an upcoming release. This information comes directly from the Sony Santa Monica Studio Twitter account, the developers who brought out God of War Ragnarok. According to the tweet, more details will be coming closer to release, but the aim is now to deliver this New Game Plus mode within the Spring of 2023.

We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023!



We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release! 🐻 🐺 pic.twitter.com/vmv5X2USuW — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) December 22, 2022

For those of you who might not be familiar with New Game Plus, this is a mode that players typically can unlock within the game. Essentially it’s a feature that allows players to replay the campaign. But this time around, the playthrough allows players to keep certain items or unlocks. So if you finish the game with a specific build or legendary item that makes combat a breeze, then you’re likely able to bring that along during your secondary run at the game. Fortunately, this mode is coming for God of War Ragnarok, but we’ll have to keep a lookout for what precisely this New Game Plus mode will offer players when it does release.

As for God of War Ragnarok, the game has done incredibly well. While it didn’t earn the Game of the Year award from The Game Awards 2022, it was nominated and also won several other awards. For instance, God of War Ragnarok won Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, and even Best Performance, with Christopher Judge portraying the iconic Kratos protagonist. Those of you who haven’t picked up the game yet can do so on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage for the title, which you can view down below.

Source