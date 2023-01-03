New Trailer for Stalker 2 Released Along With PC Specs

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] MINIMUM:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is one of the most anticipated games of 2023.

All you eager fans can now rejoice because a new trailer for Stalker 2 has been released by GSC Game World. The upcoming survival shooter game is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and going off the below trailer, it’s easy to see why. On top of the trailer, GSC Game World has also revealed all of the PC specifications, as well as making pre-orders available again after the problems that ensued last time.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — Come to Me Official Trailer

As you can see from the epic new trailer for Stalker 2, the game looks super intense, it’s full of creepy atmosphere and interesting characters living in a barren landscape. What’s not to love about that? As it stands, there is no official release date for the game yet, but the developer has reassured fans that 2023 is the year we should see a launch, and have told us to keep an eye on the first six months of the year.

Now for those PC requirements for Stalker 2, which are as follows:

MINIMUM:

OS Version: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Disc space: 150 GB SSD

RECOMMENDED:

OS Version: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

Disc space: 150 GB SSD

And the other good news is that pre-orders for Stalker 2 are back on the menu. You can head over to the site to do so now. But that’s not it because there are different editions of the game that come with individual aspects.

The digital Standard Edition of the game will offer fans the game itself, extended campfire content, an exclusive weapon, and armor skin, as well as an “early bird” multiplayer badge – the multiplayer mode will be added at a later date via a free update. The Standard Edition will also include exclusive Steam content that includes an animated avatar and frame. The Standard Edition will be priced at $59.99.

The Deluxe Digital Edition of the game will include everything that the Standard Edition has, as well as a digital art book, the game’s official soundtrack, a special extra quest to embark on (which sounds incredibly unique), a new costume, and three weapon skins for the single-player campaign, as well as two costumes and three weapon skins for the co-op mode. The Deluxe Edition will cost around $74.99.

The final digital version of the game is the Ultimate Edition, and this edition will include everything that the previous two editions have. The difference is that the Ultimate Edition will include a lot more weapon and character skins, as well as two-story expansions and a season pass that will make any post-release DLC become available without any extra cost. The Ultimate Edition will be around $104.99 though, which is quite steep.

You can also grab some physical versions of the game, which are the Standard, Limited, Collector’s, and Ultimate Editions. Each is priced differently and will come with its own individual additions too.

