Fans Predict When Starfield May Arrive This Year

When it comes to Bethesda, they’re known for many things. The most important thing is that they’re among the most prominent and respected video game developers. They’ve made way more hits than failures, which shows that they know what they’re doing. However, the drawback is they’re known for their “long-running teases” of games that will eventually come out, but we never know when they’ll release. The Elder Scrolls 6 is an excellent example of that trope. But another that is slowly growing is Starfield. Their “next big IP” has been known about for years, yet it keeps getting pushed back.

That being said, there is hope in the stars above, as Bethesda has said that the game will release in “early 2023.” In addition, eagle-eyed gamers have noticed that Starfield has an Xbox Store Page and a “Support Page” on the official Bethesda website. While that doesn’t mean much, it could signal that things are heading in the right direction and that an official release date could happen soon.

The official Starfield support page went live today.



"Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023."https://t.co/6gS7nQRW8P pic.twitter.com/0jNIC6yNyW — Klobrille (@klobrille) January 2, 2023

But when exactly would they launch it? That is the question that many fans are trying to predict, and some fun answers are coming out as a result. For example, some fans say April 12th might be the perfect day to release it. Why is that? Because it’s “International Day of Human Space Flight” day. A holiday we’re sure all of you knew about.

That would work with what Bethesda’s new IP is about because it’s all about you being someone who is venturing out into the more expansive universe to explore and create your own story and life out there. However, we should note that April 12th is a Wednesday, and major titles tend to release on days like Tuesdays and Fridays. Then again, those are arbitrary, so it could change if they want to be “poetic.” March 23rd is also tied to the history of spaceflight so some think that could be a date they use too.

A general consensus for fans is that it’ll release before May. The reason is that one of the teams within Bethesda’s banner, Arkane, will be releasing a game in that month. Plus, a certain highly-anticipated title from Nintendo is coming out in May that will have a lot of people’s attention, so they’ll definitely want to avoid that.

But it can’t be denied that another delay could come if Bethesda thinks the title isn’t ready yet.

Source: Twitter