Fable Is Apparently Still Using Playground Games Proprietary Engine

There is plenty of fans out there eagerly awaiting the revival of the Fable franchise. It was unveiled officially that Fable was making a grand return in 2020. Interestingly enough, the game development studio handling this project is Playground Games. They are best known for their Forza Horizon releases. Since it’s been a couple of years now since we have seen anything officially showcased for the game, rumors are naturally starting to flood the web with a grim outlook. One of the leaks that started a wildfire recently was that Playground Games had internally restarted the production of Fable.

The main focus here is that Playground Games seemingly was not happy with the production and had restarted development using the Unreal Engine. But, since that rumor started to spread online, other industry insiders have chimed in and claimed that these rumors were completely false. Development is apparently still going strong over at Playground Games if some industry insiders are to be believed. Likewise, there don’t appear to be any changes to what engine the game development studio is using to bring out Fable.

Twisted Voxel did some digging and found that job listings and even current employees’ Linkedin pages are still highlighting the Forza Tech engine. While it’s entirely possible that some of these employees didn’t switch out their Linkedin profiles to highlight their experience now working with the Unreal Engine, job postings wouldn’t likely still include the Forza Tech engine if that was the case. So, evidence is pointing out that these recent rumors are fake, but we’re still left with waiting on some actual new marketing materials to make their way out for the Fable game.

While the game project was unveiled in July of 2020, it does look like, more recently, another studio is aiding the folks over at Playground Games. Towards the end of 2021, Eidos-Montreal joined the development project to help bring Fable out into the market. Fortunately, extra sets of hands helping the project should allow for a quicker turnaround rate for the game’s release. But again, we’re left waiting on any new information to make its way out officially, highlighting the eventual release of this new RPG installment. In the meantime, while we wait for more information to surface, you can check out the game announcement trailer for Fable in the video we have embedded below.

