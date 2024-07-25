Palworld Community Wants A Rat Pal Added To The Game

Palworld has been getting alot of attention by it’s community as they are trying to get a more Pals added to the game, and soon hopefully bring the game to more consoles. The attention has over 3,000 players supporting that a Rat Pal should be added to the game, as the community seems excited at the idea, according to GameRant.

This Pal was requested by a person on Reddit asking for the character to be placed inside of the game. A community manager responded if they were to receive 3,000 likes they would then submit the idea to the art team to see what would happen. What was impressive is that it received so much support in just less than 24 hours reaching past the goal of 3,000 likes. This support then prompted the community manager to submit the request to the art team. While the request was shared the community manager said they would not promise if it would be added to Palworld since it isn’t in their control weather it would be added or not.

This comes great to the Palworld community especially after receiving the Sakurajima update which was free to players. Resulting in more than 100 Pal’s to the Palworld game. The community manager wanted to make sure it was clear that he or the team would not know when the Pal will be added. This is because there is more Pal’s that are under construction and the process for each of these Pal’s can take months for it to be fully accomplished.