Nintendo Still Seems Okay With Palworld?

Palworld has been out for a while now, and the game is still running freely without having gotten in trouble yet for the suggestiveness it has toward Nintendo’s Pokemon. The game consist of players that can go around and collect what are called Pals, which are basically little furry creatures like we see in Pokemon.

Some are beginning to wonder if it is just…fine with Nintendo and they are unbothered by what they are doing and what is happening overall as a whole with the game. A previous Pokemon lawyer also once shared that they don’t think Nintendo would go after the company until they were to be making a lot of money, but it definitely seems that they are at the same time.

It was also said by Pocketpair, the developers of Palworld that “Nintendo and the Pokémon Company didn’t say anything to us. Of course I love Pokémon and respect it. I grew up with it, in my generation.”

However, unfortunately, Palworld’s numbers have dropped since the game first released, but many have believed it to be the game dropping down to what the normal numbers of players would normally be given the game didn’t blow up at launch. The people who are on the game now are the loyal players of Palworld.

While the game is successful, some gamers just don’t understand how they are getting away with not getting in trouble with what looks to be copies of Pokemon that they have.