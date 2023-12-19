Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk – How To Get Hydrapple

The multi-headed Hydrapple is an all-new Pokémon exclusive to the Indigo Disk DLC for Pok émon Scarlet & Violet — Hydrapple is also one of the trickiest new Pokémon evolutions in the game so far, requiring a very specific set of actions to unlock him. And this is one weirdly cute Pokemon. An evolution of Dripplin — a Pokémon only available in the Teal Mask DLC — Hydrapple comes with five heads and an awesome signature move.

To get Hydrapple, you’ll need both DLCs for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Hydrapple will only evolve from Dripplin — and Dripplin can only evolve from the Kitakami Region. There are two evolution items we need. You’ll need to get the Syrupy Apple and TM266 to fully evolve. The first is easy. The second one is a lot harder but impossible to miss if you finish the DLC. Here’s what you need to know to get one of the strangest Pokemon evolutions on your team.

How To Evolve To Hydrapple

NOTE: To evolve Hydrapple, you’ll need access to both the Teal Mask and Indigo Disk DLC.

Hydrapple: Grass / Dragon Type. Hydrapple is a new evolution of Dripplin. This is one of three evolutions for Applin – Applin can evolve into Frapple, Appleton and Dripplin / Hydrapple. Hydrapple is an Apple Pokemon with five dragon-heads sticking out and a powerful signature move that has a chance to double in power and fire five beams from all five heads.

How To Evolve: To evolve into Hydrapple, Dipplin must level up while knowing the move Dragon Cheer. Dipplin does not level up and learn Dragon Cheer naturally. The easiest way to acquire the move Dragon Cheer is with a T.M.

Where To Find The Dragon Cheer TM: Located in the Blueberry Academy Region, in the Polar Biome. You’ll earn this after defeating Elite Four Drayton while progressing the main story.

Drayton is a Dragon-Type Trainer and a member of the Elite Four in the Terrarium region. Drayton uses six Dragon-Type Pokemon and saves his Tera Crystal for the last Pokemon. You can fight the four trainers in any order, but Drayton is the toughest of the initial four — he is ranked #2 and his Pokemon are Level 78.

How To Get Dipplin: To evolve Applin to Dipplin, you need to use the Syrupy Apple evolution item on Applin. Travel to the Kitakami Region – the map from the first DLC. Travel to the southeast corner of the map to an area called the Mossfell Confluence. You’ll find a small farm selling Syrupy Apple. Purchase a Syrupy apple and use it on Applin to evolve into Dripplin.

In this region, you can easily catch common Applin to the east of the main town — there’s an Apple Field here where Applin spawn often. Applin becomes Dripplin becomes Hydrapple. The final form is surprisingly powerful with that Dragon Beam ability — it might look ridiculous, but this is a pretty great Pokemon, especially for taking on tough postgame encounters. There’s a lot left to do after you beat the DLC.