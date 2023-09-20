Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask – All Version Exclusive Pokemon

With over 100+ returning Pokemon to catch, the Kitakami Region is abundant with old favorites from previous generations. But, like everything else in the Pokemon series, the Teal Mask Expansion also has version exclusives. Depending on what version of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet you own, your particular DLC will include 2 bonus Pokemon not found in the alternate version. Check out the version exclusive Pokemon in the full list below.

And don’t worry — the Legendary Pokemon are always the same this time. No matter what version you own, you’ll be able to catch the Loyal Three, Ogerpon and even special Pokemon like Bloodmoon Ursaluna. All the new forms are also available on both versions. The only exclusives this time are two returning Pokemon. And even these Pokemon can be transferred or traded. They’re only exclusive because they will only spawn in the open-world of the Kitakami Region for your version.

What Are The Teal Mask Exclusives?

The Teal Mask DLC includes two sets of version exclusive Pokemon. These Pokemon will only spawn in the matching version — but, you can still acquire these exclusives through trading or by transferring through Pokemon HOME.

Pokemon Scarlet Exclusives : Gligar and Cramorant

: Gligar and Cramorant Pokemon Violet Exclusives: Aipom and Morpeko

You can still encounter these Pokemon through Trainer Battles, but you’ll be unable to catch one unless you’re playing the correct version of the game. Gligar and Cramorant will only be available in Pokemon Scarlet, while Aipom and Morpeko are only available in Pokemon Violet. You’ll need to trade or transfer with Pokemon HOME to complete your Kitakami Pokedex.

Where To Find Scarlet – Teal Mask Exclusives

Gligar: Spawns in Desert / Rocky areas. Much more likely to spawn in the rocky desert. Travel to the far northwest of the map and search the craters in Paradise Barrens to spot these wild Pokemon.

Cramorant: Spawns in River / Lake areas. These birds are found often in the Fellhorn Gorge to the northeast of Kitakami Hall. You can also find them near the river north of Oni Mountain.

Where To Find Violet – Teal Mask Exclusives

Aipom: Spawns in Grass / Bamboo areas. Search south of the waterfalls of Fellhorn Gorge for bamboo fields on both sides of the river, to the north of the Mossfell Confluence. The area is directly east of the Kitakami Hall waypoint.

Morpeko: Spawns in Grass / Forest / Desert / Rocky areas. Rocky areas are where they’re much more likely to spawn. Travel to the Paradise Barrens. Seach the craters in this desert to find Morpeko.

And that’s how to catch all the version exclusive Pokemon. Don’t forget to check out the online components of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet if you want to trade your favorites and complete the Kitakami Pokedex.

