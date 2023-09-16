Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask – How To Catch Ogerpon

Reveal the true power of Ogerpon. Here's how to get your first Teal Mask DLC Legendary.

The star of the Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is Ogerpon. This totally new Legendary Pokemon is exclusive to the Kitakami Region and comes equipped with a set of masks you can use to swap forms between battles, giving your Ogerpon a degree of customization. You’ll find three masks as you complete the main story and be forced to battle Ogerpon in all of its forms to finally capture it. Learn when (and how) you’ll actually catch Ogerpon in the full guide below.

How To Catch Ogerpon

To catch Ogerpon, you must reach the end of the main story in the Teal Mask DLC. You’ll be near the end when the Loyal Three appear in the Kitakami Region. After visiting all three signs and acquiring a replacement crystal for the Teal Mask, you’ll confront Kieran at Loyalty Plaza. After defeating Kieran in a Trainer Battle, the Loyal Three legendary Pokemon will appear.

Travel to Kitakami Hall to confront the Loyal Three. They’ve already left — you’ll actually confront them on Oni Mountain in the Dreaded Den. At the Dreaded Den, the Loyal Three are terrorizing Ogerpon. You’ll have to fight each of the three Legendary Pokemon. You’ll fight Munkidori first, then all three at the same time with your friends.

Battle: Munkidori (Lv. 70) – Monkey / Poison Type

Once you defeat one of the Legendary Loyal Three, they’ll retreat. After this, Ogerpon will follow you around while you hunt down the remaining masks. Talk to different people in town to learn where the Loyal Three are hiding.

Okidogi Location : Talk to the woman in the blue top behind the Community Center. She tells you he’s located at the Paradise Barrens.

: Talk to the woman in the blue top behind the Community Center. She tells you he’s located at the Paradise Barrens. Fezandipiti Location : Talk to the small boy to the right of the Community Center PokeCenter. He’ll tell you that the Legendary Pokemon is flying over Oni Mountain.

: Talk to the small boy to the right of the Community Center PokeCenter. He’ll tell you that the Legendary Pokemon is flying over Oni Mountain. Munkidori Location: Talk to the middle-aged man in a grey polo shirt. He’s on the street corner across from Perrin.

Get all three locations and the Legendary locations will be marked on your map. Travel to the three locations to collect each of Ogerpon’s masks. All three are Titanic Pokemon — you won’t be able to catch them yet. You’ll be helped by Carmine for each of the three fights.

Teal Mask : Acquired during the normal course of the main story. Automatically found at the Kitamari Hall Festival.

: Acquired during the normal course of the main story. Automatically found at the Festival. Wellspring Mask : Confront Munkidori (Poison / Psychic) at the pond in the southwest corner of the Kitakami map.

: Confront (Poison / Psychic) at the pond in the southwest corner of the map. Cornerstone Mask : Confront Okidogi (Poison / Fight) in Paradise Barrens in the far northeast of the Kitakami map.

: Confront (Poison / Fight) in in the far northeast of the Kitakami map. Hearthflame Mask: Confront Fezandipiti (Poison / Fairy) flying in the sky above Oni Mountain. Search the sky on the eastern ridge. When you approach the titanic Pokemon it will retreat into the Chilly Waterhead cave. Glide to the bottom of the cave and exit through the lower passage to encounter the last Legendary.

After collecting all three masks, return to Mossui Village with Ogerpon. The villagers now accept Ogerpon! But, we still can’t catch him yet. Return to the Dreaded Den in Oni Mountain to complete the last step of the main quest. Outside Dreaded Den, Kieran will demand one final battle.

Kieran Trainer Battle

Shiftry (Lv. 71)

Gliscor (Lv. 76)

Probopass (Lv. 72)

Yanmega (Lv. 72)

Poliwrath (Lv. 72)

Dipplin (Lv. 72)

Complete this tough battle and you’ll finally be able to catch Ogerpon.

How To Catch Ogerpon : After defeating Kieran at the end of the Teal Mask DLC quest, you’ll be able to talk to Ogerpon and battle. During this battle, you’ll want to weaken Ogerpon so you can catch it.

: After defeating Kieran at the end of the Teal Mask DLC quest, you’ll be able to talk to Ogerpon and battle. During this battle, you’ll want to weaken Ogerpon so you can catch it. Ogerpon is a Legendary Pokemon that will Terastallize immediately into his Hearthflame Mask form. Ogerpon has three forms — each mask is a different type.

immediately into his form. Ogerpon has three forms — each mask is a different type. You need to break all three Terastallized Masks . Break the Hearthflame Mask , then the Wellspring Mask , the Cornerstone Mask and finally the Teal Mask .

. Break the , then the , the and finally the . Once you shatter all four masks, throw a Pokeball to catch Ogerpon.

Defeat Ogerpon and you’ll be given the option to catch. Whatever Pokeball you use will automatically catch Ogerpon. The type is based on one of the four masks Ogerpon can wear.

Ogerpon Forms & Types

Ogerpon is a Legendary Pokemon with multiple forms — depending on the mask Ogerpon is wearing, you can unleash different types in a battle. The Mask Pokemon has four masks.

Hearthflame Mask : Equip Ogerpon with this mask to change to Fire / Grass Type.

: Equip Ogerpon with this mask to change to Fire / Grass Type. Wellspring Mask : Equip Ogerpon with this mask to change to Water / Grass Type.

: Equip Ogerpon with this mask to change to Water / Grass Type. Cornerstone Mask: Equip Ogerpon with this mask to change to Rock / Grass Type.

To switch masks, open your bag and have Ogerpon hold one of the masks. While holding the mask, Ogerpon will transform into one of his alternate forms.

That’s everything you need to know about catching Ogerpon.

