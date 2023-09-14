Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask – How To Catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a powerful new form of Ursaluna that’s exclusive to the Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Ursaluna is the second evolution of Teddiursa, a cute bear Pokemon that has only previously appeared in the distant past, only available to catch in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The frightening new form is especially hard to find in the Kitakami Region as his hidden side-quest only becomes available after completing a long (and easy-to-miss) challenge. If you want to catch one of the most impressive new forms in the Teal Mask expansion, here’s how to do it.

And don’t miss out on the full list of returning Pokemon in the Teal Mask DLC. While you’re looking for more Pokemon, you can also earn a free Sinnoh Starter Gift Pokemon.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Gym Walkthrough | Combat Tips | All Version Exclusive Pokemon | All Version Exclusive Features | All New Pokemon | All New Evolution Methods | Which Starter To Pick First | Best Gym Leader Order | How To Breed Pokemon | How To Catch Easier | How To Unlock Evolution Stones

How To Catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a unique Ursaluna Form only found in the Kitakami Region — the region you’ll travel to in the Teal Mask Expansion for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. This hard-to-find creature is found in the Timeless Forest and requires completing a difficult challenge to unlock.

Image Source: [Bulbapedia]

Unlocking The Bloodmoon Ursaluna Quest

In the Teal Mask DLC , you must catch 150 Kitakami Pokedex Pokemon. These include returning Pokemon that are new to Scarlet & Violet, and other Pokemon that are common on the mainland region.

, you must catch Pokemon. These include returning Pokemon that are new to Scarlet & Violet, and other Pokemon that are common on the mainland region. After catching 150 Kitakami Pokemon , you’ll be able to begin a side-quest for Perrin . Find Perrin in Mossui Town — she’s a blue-haired photographer. After completing the difficult step, you’ll be able to join her in the Timeless Woods .

, you’ll be able to begin a for . Find Perrin in — she’s a blue-haired photographer. After completing the difficult step, you’ll be able to join her in the . In the Timeless Woods you’ll hunt pictures of rare Pokemon and encounter the Bloodmoon Ursaluna. This ancient Pokemon is the only one of its kind from the Hisui (Pokemon Legends: Arceus) region.

Catching the Bloodmoon Ursaluna is one of the most difficult challenges in the DLC — and one that’s going to take players many hours to accomplish. Now you’ll have a good reason to complete as much of the Kitakami Pokedex as you can.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

Pre-Order Bonuses | How To Catch Shiny Pokemon | Best Shiny Chances | How Mass Outbreak Works | How To Get A Starter Pikachu | Where To Catch Eevee & All Evolution Methods | Where To Catch Ditto | How To Catch & Evolve Charcadet | How To Evolve Gimmighoul | How To Evolve Floette Into Florges | How To Get Salt Cure | Naclstack Guide | PP Restore Trick | Normal Gym Puzzle Solution