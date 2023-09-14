Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Details Multiplayer Maps

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the latest video drop.

It’s crazy from just the small gameplay clip you can tell that the movement already looks a lot more quick and fluid than what we have in MWII. Futives – YouTube Comment

Looks phenomenal – so hyped that we get 16 maps day one. Swiftor – YouTube Comment

The fact this wasn’t done with mw2 is absolutely brain melting. paulie_ – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Call of Duty players were surprised to see that the upcoming installment for this year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, would offer all of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer maps. It will be quite a nostalgia hit for fans who haven’t played these maps since the original release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. However, a new post on the official Call of Duty website highlighted the behind-the-scenes approach to recreating these maps for the upcoming installment.

It’s a treat to get a chance to step back into an older installment of the Call of Duty franchise. These maps were iconic in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, so now that we get to experience them all over again, some fans might be more than ready to dive into some of their past favorites. Today, a new blog post and a video upload further highlighted the approach the development team took when recreating the maps. Overall, it looks like the developers were just as fond of returning to the classic maps.

Taking to the video, Sledgehammer Games’ art director Matt Abbott and design director Zach Hodson offered some insights. Essentially, their goal was to look at what made these older Call of Duty games fun and combine them with elements that make the latest installments of the franchise stand out. With this mindset, tackling the maps was all about bringing out the best version possible. Fortunately, it looks like the developers leaned more towards recreating the original maps than offering a completely new take.

However, that doesn’t mean there are no changes. The developers have instead modernized the maps to better handle the modern gameplay experiences that Call of Duty offers today. So they will feel similar but also handle advancements in areas such as movement techniques such as tactical sprinting. Meanwhile, some adjustments are made to maps, which you can read more about in the official blog post. These changes might further help the gameplay experience, such as the taking away the open pip on Rust, where campers typically huddled within. Likewise, the map for Highrise has a new tenant, giving the offices a new aesthetic view since we last roamed within them.

We’ll have to see just how well players take up with these new updated maps when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches into the marketplace. Currently, the game is slated to launch on November 10, 2023. When the title drops, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.