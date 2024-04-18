Warzone: Rebirth Island – All 15+ Weapon Blueprint Locations

Here's where you need to look!

Rebirth Island has several Weapon Blueprints that will spawn across the map that are fully kitted out with attachments and unique skins. While you don’t unlock these Weapon Blueprints for your custom classes, getting these powerful weapons can give you a step up on your opponents when scavenging for weapons in the early portions of a match on the fan-favorite Resurgence map. So, allow us to show you all of the spawn locations for the Weapon Blueprints on Rebirth Island.

But before we begin, we do want to mention that this won’t include the Redacted Weapon Blueprint that you unlock through an Easter Egg on the island. These Blueprints we will be covering here don’t require you to do any easter eggs to find. The Redacted Weapon Blueprint also gets permanently unlocked for your custom classes after acquiring it.

Note: These Weapon Blueprints won’t spawn every single match.

Weapon Blueprint #1: Crocodile (TAQ Evolvere)

Found in Sector H2, Bioweapons Point of Interest. Head to the basement of the Bioweapons building and look in the sink under the shower to find this Blueprint sitting inside.

Weapon Blueprint #2: Transparent Triage (DG58 LSW)

Found in Sector F2, at the border of Industry and Docks Points of Interest. Right next to an open bunker door that leads to a flooded area, you will find this Blueprint leaning up against a wall.

Weapon Blueprint #3: Arcade Rhythm (Rival-9)

Found in Sector H3, Industry Point of Interest. You will find a staircase at the north end of the Industry building. Go down the stairs and go through the red door on the left. In this tunnel, you will find this weapon against some boxes.

Weapon Blueprint #4: Bident (Haymaker)

Found in Sector H3, Chemical Engineering Point of Interest. In the northern half of the Chemical Engineering building, you will find a power room. You can find this Blueprint on top of a small generator.

Weapon Blueprint #5: Orator (RAM-7)

Found in Sector D3, Dock Point of Interest. At the start of every match, a jet will crash into the water to the north of the ship at the dock. Jump into the water and go to the crash site to find this Weapon Blueprint.

Weapon Blueprint #6: Exoridum (Renetti)

Found in Sector F4, Prison Point of Interest. This Weapon Blueprint is in one of the tents set up in the courtyard of the prison building.

Weapon Blueprint #7: Akkorokamui (KATT AMR)

Found in Sector G4, Prison Point of Interest. You can find this Blueprint on top of the water tower directly to the northeast of the prison.

Weapon Blueprint #8: Soul Carver (Riveter)

Found in Sector F4, Prison Point of Interest. Head to the west end of the prison to find a cellblock that Zombies will recognize as the spawn room for Mob of the Dead. Go to the second floor of this room to find this weapon on the wall.

Weapon Blueprint #9: Sweet Siren (WSP Swarm)

Found in Sector D5, Control Center Point of Interest. In the southern building of the Control Center, go to the office in the corner of the first floor. You can find this Weapon Blueprint on top of a filing cabinet.

Weapon Blueprint #10: Dahlia (Bruen MK9)

Found in Sector E5, Prison Point of Interest. Go to the roof of the prison and head to the southwest end of the building. Go inside the room facing the north. You will find this Blueprint sitting on top of a box.

Weapon Blueprint #11: Get Glowing (XRK Stalker)

Found in Sector E5, Headquarters Point of Interest. This Weapon Blueprint is found at the top of the tower to the southwest of the prison.

Weapon Blueprint #12: Comic Carbine (Striker-9)

Found in Sector D6, Living Quarters Point of Interest. This Weapon Blueprint is found leaning against the base of a radio tower between some tents.

Weapon Blueprint #13: Blam Blam (MCW)

Found in Sector F6, Factory Point of Interest. Go into the factory building from the first floor from the water-facing side of the area. Go up the stairs and reach the hallway near a bunker door. This Blueprint is found against the wall.

Weapon Blueprint #14: Gridlock (MCW 6.8)

Found in Sector D6, Between Living Quarters and Stronghold Point of Interest. Near the southernmost anti-air gun, you can find this Weapon Blueprint sitting on the wall.

Weapon Blueprint #15: Envy (SVA 556)

Found in Sector E6, Living Quarters Point of Interest. Head to the blue house directly to the south of the Factory. Go into the first floor and you will find this Blueprint Weapon sitting on a desk.

Weapon Blueprint #16: Coin Feeder (MTZ Interceptor)

Found in Sector B6, Stronghold Point of Interest. Go to the building with the parabolic antenna on the roof. In the room right beneath the antenna is where you will find this Weapon Blueprint.