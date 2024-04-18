Apologetic Cities Skylines 2 Devs Offer Refunds, Make DLC Free

The game has seen continued criticism since it was released last October.

Following a particularly disastrous six months since its launch, the developers of Cities Skylines 2 are offering an apology to the fans. Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen and deputy CEO of Paradox Interactive Mattias Lilja penned a forum post today detailing what’s to come and offering full refunds to players. The recent Beach Properties DLC released on March 25, will also now be completely free.

We have an update from the Cities: Skylines team on the way forward, as well as the many meaningful changes we want to make in how we approach the game’s development and communicate with you.



Read the complete statement here: https://t.co/3jKGxQm9cU pic.twitter.com/KwRo83AcC6 — Cities: Skylines (@CitiesSkylines) April 18, 2024

“We see and understand the disappointment many of you have expressed after the release of Cities Skylines 2 and the recent release of Beach Properties. We asked for your patience and support, and you’ve shown those. In return, we let you down. We thought we could make up for the shortcomings of the game in a timeframe that was unrealistic, and rushed out a DLC that should not have been published in its current form. For all this, we are truly sorry,” the post reads.

While the title’s gameplay has garnered praise, its performance requirements and technical issues have continued to frustrate its playerbase.

Players who purchased the Beach Properties DLC as part of the game’s Ultimate Edition won’t get a refund, but will instead be offered additional content at no extra charge going forward.

“We want to reaffirm our dedication to making Cities Skylines 2 the best city builder it can be. We appreciate your support and feedback, and hope we can regain your trust going forward. It’s our responsibility to earn it, and we hope these actions are a first step in the right direction.”

Cities Skylines 2 was released on PC on October 24, 2023. Though it was scheduled to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this summer, the ports have been delayed with no date specified.