Modern Warfare 3 Highlighting “Gameplay Innovations”

There are multiple genres and franchises out there that have a problem with repetition. By that, we mean that the games, series, and genres sometimes reiterate what’s already been done before to such an extent that the only “real changes” are to the graphics and some slight “finessing” with the gameplay. A certain first-person-shooter franchise that has dominated sales charts for some time has been accused of that over the years. However, the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 might be the one that truly innovates the franchise once again. They seem to think so, as on their website, they broke down the “three gameplay innovations” they’re bringing in.

The first innovation is known as the “Tac Stance”:

“When entering tight hallways and cramped rooms, toggle Tac-Stance on to improve weapon performance and win the fight.”

It’s meant to be a “middle ground” between using your sights to kill an enemy or just shooting from the hip. It’ll take away some precision, but it’ll help you be more mobile as you move around the map. While that might not seem like the best option, as the website notes, it’s great when you’re in close-quarters combat and need to be “aggressive.”

The second innovation is “Evolving Loadouts.” This pertains to the Create-A-Class feature, as you’ll be given truly innovative gear to make your version of a perfect soldier:

“Get ready to build your Loadout based on cutting-edge military equipment, such as gloves, tactical vests, boots and more; allowing you to fine-tune more aspects of gameplay.”

In multiplayer, having the right gear can be the difference between life and death, or in this case, winning and losing. So if you can get the best gear to make the best class? Why not use it?

The final innovation is “After-Market Parts.” This is another feature that focuses on customization, but more specifically, it focuses on you being able to improve your gameplay style through these parts:

“After-Market Parts enable you to construct unique weapon configurations or types such as customizing a machine gun into a bullpup configuration (with the firing grip in front of the breech rather than behind it), thus increasing mobility and handling without compromising on damage output.”

The Modern Warfare 3 team will use these parts to give you new paths, challenges, etc. You’ll get more details on them soon from the team.

Overall, it appears that the dev team is trying to make your experience with the game more personal and tactical. We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.