Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask – How To Get Sinnoh Starters

Get one of the three Sinnoh Starters as a gift in the new Teal Mask DLC.

The Sinnoh Starter Pokemon — Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup can be acquired in the new Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. These returning Pokemon aren’t actually in the Kitakami Pokedex, so acquiring them takes a special optional task. To get your hands on these Pokemon Starters from the older generation, you can follow the steps below. Alternatively, you can also transfer these Pokemon if you have them in your Pokemon HOME account.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brings back 100+ returning Pokemon, and not all of them are available in the Kitakami Region. The Kitakami Region is the new island included in the Teal Mask DLC — and if you want all the returning DLC Pokemon, some you may need to transfer with Pokemon HOME. This also includes the three Sinnoh Starters here. Even if you don’t purchase the full DLC, you’ll be able to transfer these Pokemon into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet if you’ve downloaded the latest patch. Only the totally new Pokemon are blocked off. Check out all the returning Pokemon with our complete DLC guide here.

But, if you do own the Teal Mask DLC and want an easier way to acquire the three Sinnoh Starters, just follow the steps below.

How To Get Sinnoh Starter Pokemon

To get one of the Sinnoh Starters — Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup — you’ll need to reach the Kitakami Region by following the main story of the Teal Mask DLC. After downloading the expansion, you’ll automatically get a message asking you to return to the Academy where you’ve been invited on a class field trip. A quest marker will appear on your map.

Travel to Kitakami and progress the story until you reach the main village of Mossui Town. Once you reach Mossui Town, you’ll be able to claim these Pokemon.

Getting A Random Sinnoh Starter Pokemon : At Mossui Town , cross the bridge east of town to find your teacher Jacq waiting by a tree. Talk to him.

: At , cross the bridge east of town to find your teacher waiting by a tree. Talk to him. After the cutscene, you’ll receive an egg . The egg will contain Turtwig , Chimchar or Piplup .

. The egg will contain , or . The Pokemon you get will be totally random.

Alternatively, you can play Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and transfer Pokemon from the Nintendo Switch remake to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet without having to buy the DLC. The returning Pokemon update is totally free, so all the Starter Pokemon and many Mythic Pokemon from Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl can be transferred now.

