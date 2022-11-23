Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Solve The Medali Gym Test | Normal-Type Gym Solution Guide

Each Gym in the Paldea Region has a unique Gym Challenge — and one of the trickiest challenges is the Normal-Type Gym. Located in Medalli, a small city in the northwest of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll encounter a special restaurant. To fight Larry, the Normal-Type Gym Leader, you need to order a secret dish at the local specialty restaurant. There are four selections, and you have to get all four correct.

To find the answers, you’ll need to talk to NPCs in the area for clues and fight Pokemon Trainers. Each Pokemon Trainer you defeat has a small clue — they won’t tell you the piece of the order, but they do point you in the right direction. You can even find the answers on your own just by exploring and carefully observing the world. Or you can just give the correct answer and complete the trial instantly.

Below, we’ll help you navigate this puzzle and how to complete the trial.

How To Complete Medalli Gym Challenge | Secret Menu Solution Guide

You’ll find clues hidden around town.

At the Normal-Type Gym, located in Medalli — take the road north from Cascarrafa through Asado Desert. You’ll reach Medalli through West Province (Area Three). Visit the Gym and you’ll be sent to the Special Restaurant.

Talk to the Maître d’ at the front of the restaurant. They’ll ask for your order — you’ll get four choices. These four choices are seemingly random order details. But there is a secret code here. There are four pieces of the code. You can find pieces around the town environment, and you’ll get a clue for each one after defeating a Pokemon Trainer.

The first clue is by talking to the NPC at the bar at the restaurant itself. You’ll find more clues — listen to the bird sitting on an NPC head at the back of the town. Another clue is located at an Ice Cream Cart. Check the menu and look for a menu item that doesn’t quite match. There are more clues, but if you want to skip straight to the end, here’s how to solve the puzzle.

How To Solve : Talk to the NPC at the Special Restaurant and select four answers . You must order the secret menu item. Here’s the correct order. 1 ) Grilled Rice Balls 2 ) Medium 3 ) Extra Crispy 4 ) Lemon

: Talk to the NPC at the and . You must order the secret menu item. Here’s the correct order.

Get all four collect and you’ll unlock the final battle against Larry, the Normal-Type Gym Leader. Larry has three Normal-Type Pokemon — Komala, Dudunsparce and Staraptor. His Pokemon are Level 35-36. As Normal-Type Pokemon, you can’t prepare unless you look up his actual team. Luckily, the Normal-Type Gym Leader is a pretty gentle opponent. He doesn’t put up much of a fight, even if you’re about his level. You can easily gain levels by travelling north to the Lake where many high-level Pokemon roam. If you match his level, the battle itself is extremely straightforward.

The puzzle is the hardest part! And now you know how to solve it. It is the same for every player — no randomness here.