Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Catch Dragonite | Rare Pokemon Location Guide

Dragonite is one of the original Generation 1 Pokémon, and a fan-favorite throughout the series for being a dependable, stable companion for late-game battles. The bulky Dragon-Type returns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with all the power you’ll need to crush almost anything. Dragon-Types are uniquely useful against enemy trainers and other AI opponents due to their relative lack of weaknesses and their overwhelmingly powerful Dragon-Type moves. Getting a Dragon-Type is almost required by the later portions of the story, and if you’re preparing to take on the Elite 4, you might want to get yourself a good Dragon-Type.

And Dragonite is one of the best. Catching it isn’t easy, and you’ll have to travel to a secluded location that’s extremely easy to miss. If you do manage to make it to the Dragonite spawn area, you’ll find multiple of these critters wandering the mountain fields. As a personal favorite — adorable and destructive — we couldn’t help but be delighted once we found their hidden spawning grounds. Now we’re sharing this discovery with you. Catching a Level 55~ Dragonite is easy. Just go to the location below. And bring lots of Ultra Balls.

Where To Find Dragonite | Classic Dragon-Type Pokemon Location

Dragonite is Dragon / Flying Pokemon with sturdy stats and powerful moves. Dragonite is the third form of Dratini, a much more common Pokemon you can find earlier in the game. Before getting into the Dragonite’s fully-formed location, let’s talk about finding and evolving Dratini.

Dragonite Evolution Path : Dratini -> Evolves at Level 30 into Dragonair Dragonair -> Evolves at Level 55 into Dragonite

:

You can find Dratini and Dragoniar as random spawns in Casseroya Lake in the far northwest of the Paldea Region. Casseroya Lake is a massive body of water you can’t miss on the map. You can travel here very early in the game, but the Pokemon are relatively high level. You’ll need to be able to swim with your Pokemon Mount to easily traverse the lake.

These Pokemon spawn on the small islands in the center of the lake. You’ll find both — Dragonite spawns in a completely different location. If you would prefer skipping the leveling and immediately acquire a fully-leveled Dragonite, you’ll need to reach a hidden location.

Where To Find Dragonite : North Province (Area Two) – On a high peak in the far southeast. This peak can only be accessed after defeating all five Titan Pokemon and acquiring the climb ability . The area is located southeast from the Team Star Fighting-Type Camp . Check the map above for an exact location.

: North Province (Area Two) – On a high peak in the far southeast. This peak can only be accessed after defeating and acquiring the .

The Dragonites that spawn here are Level 55. You’ll also find a shiny Dragonite that’s much higher level than normal here. These Pokemon are unusually difficult to catch, so bring at least 20 Ultra Balls and lower their health to red. The Dragonites will commonly inflict themselves with Confusion, so they can accidentally defeat themselves in battle. It may take multiple Dragonites to successfully catch one — or put them to Sleep.

Dragonites may be difficult to catch, but they’re absolutely worth the trouble this late in the game. Do yourself a favor and skip grinding up Dragonites — you can just catch one that’s almost ready for the Elite Four in this secluded area.