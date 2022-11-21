Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Recharge Your PP Anywhere Without Items | PP Trick Guide

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has some bugs. Most of them aren’t great — but there’s one “bug” that can actually help you. By performing an incredibly simple trick, you can recharge your Pokemon’s PP anywhere. PP is the number of charges your Pokemon’s attacks have. Some attacks have plenty of charges, while others can have 5 or less. Some of the best moves in the game have very few charges, and if you’re exploring the far northern wastes of the Paldea Region, you won’t want to waste time trudging back to a PokeMart or wasting valuable items that recharge PP in battle.

That’s where this trick comes in. This trick can only be performed outside of battle, so hang onto those PP restoration items for high-level trainer battles against Champion opponents. Use this method for recharging your PP in the field without having to return to a Pokemart — it only takes a second, and it still works! Pokemon Legends: Arceus removed this trick, which was previously in almost every other mainline game, including Pokemon Sword & Shield. Now you can use it too.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

PP Trick | Recharging PP Without Items Or Pokemart

PP or Power Points is the energy Pokemon use to perform moves. Each move has a PP number that indicates how many times that move can be used before needed to refresh with a healing item or rest at a PokeMart. PP healing items are rare and expensive, so most players will be forced to return to PokeMart between battles. If you want to keep fighting in the field for longer, there’s a simple method for restoring your PP instantly. This is an old glitch that still works. This is so simple, we’re not even sure if it is a bug. It is so useful, it has to be. Right?

How To Restore PP In The Wild : Open the menu with [ X ] and select your Pokemon on the left. Go to [ Check Summary ], select the Pokemon you want to refresh, and tab right to the Moves and Stats menu. Press [ A ] to select [ Change Moves ] and select [ Forget a move ]. Forget the move you want to refresh. After that, press [ A ] again and select [ Remember moves ]. Select the move you just forget and want to refresh.

And that’s it! When you remember the move, it will be fully stocked with PP. If you don’t use this method, you’ll need to restore PP with regenerative items — Ether, Max Ether and Max Elixir can restore PP. Generally, these are late-game items that cost a lot of cash. They’re extremely rare, and I recommend saving them for Champion battles near the end of the story. This is the much better way to restore PP anytime.