Diablo IV News Coming December, Before The Game Awards

Diablo IV is one of 2023’s most anticipated games, and with reports suggesting that the game is slated to arrive in April of 2023, players are champing at the bit for more details about a game that they so desperately desire. For those who are hungry for more details, it seems that you will soon be satiated with reports emerging that we’ll soon be getting a dump of Diablo IV news and content, sometime before The Game Awards in December.

Through Tom Henderson at Insider Gaming, we’ve learned that a number of media outlets will soon have the opportunity to go hands-on with the upcoming Blizzard title, as well as get the opportunity to participate in a range of interviews with Blizzard developers. The embargo for this event is reportedly set to be sometime “before The Game Awards” according to Henderson’s source. The prevailing theory, according to Henderson, whose track record is historically quite good, is that along with the interviews, trailers, and gameplay, that will be discussed during this round of previews is also the possibility of the game’s release date being announced – something more defined that the currently rumoured April release window.

According to Henderson,

The media embargo does imply that Diablo 4 will not be featured at The Game Awards, but a leaked Activision Blizzard document had previously revealed that pre-orders will be made available at The Game Awards.

As The Game Awards nears, more news of this kind will emerge. Already we’ve heard that pre-orders for Diablo IV will be going live in December, alongside reports of a similar story of Final Fantasy XVI, and now more news has emerged today that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be extensively shown during the Geoff Keighley hosted The Game Awards on December 8, 2022, with the segment reportedly, according to Insider Gaming, airing approximately 30 minutes into the show. Henderson has reported that,

Insider Gaming has learned that the announcement will include a new trailer, release date, and pre-order date. It’s believed that the announcement will be made around 30 minutes into the show.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is reportedly on track for a March 2023 release date, and so, along with Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI, it seems clear that the trio of games are tracking toward receiving solid release dates in the first half of 2023, joining an enormous slate of large scale AAA games releasing in that window including The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Forspoken, Horizon Call Of The Mountain, PlayStation VR 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Octopath Traveler II and more.

