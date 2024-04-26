Shinji Mikami Wanted To Leave Tango Gameworks For 8 Years

There are indeed individuals within the video game industry who have left quite an impression. Their incredible works have gained a massive following, with fans waiting to see just what other gold manages to come out next. One of those who has gained so much praise and a high reputation is Shinji Mikami. The developer is known for his survival horror ventures.

Shinji Mikami helped create games like Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, and The Evil Within. Back in 2010, the game designer started a company called Tango Gameworks, but it wasn’t independent. Shortly after its creation, ZeniMax Media acquired the studio. Still, we saw some incredible works come from this team, such as The Evil Within series, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush.

It wasn’t long ago that Shinji left Tango Gameworks, and now we’re getting some new insights into why the departure happened. Speaking on a Japanese YouTube talkshow, which we’re finding out about through Automaton, Shinji revealed that he wanted to leave for about eight years at Tango Gameworks but only stayed because he felt responsible for ensuring some of the ongoing projects reached the finish line.

Since his departure, Shinji has created Kamuy Inc., and he has a new mindset for this current studio. For starters, it looks like there is an urge to leave the survival horror genre behind. This game designer might have been praised for his incredible works within this genre, but going forward you shouldn’t expect to see much horror elements in their games, if at all. But beyond that there is another mindset that this designer wishes to convey at Kamuy Inc.

This is a studio aimed at aiding younger developers. It’s a push to see young talent work on games with shorter development cycles. Shinji reportedly feels that there is a market right now where shorter games can thrive. That might help ensure several young talents are able to work through games and find them launching into the marketplace.