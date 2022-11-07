Rumor: Diablo 4 Releasing This Coming April

We now have reason to believe that Diablo 4 is set to arrive this coming April 2023.

The April 2023 release date was initially revealed by the XboxEra podcast. However, Windows Central have double checked with their sources and corroborated this release date.

Furthermore, both confirm plans to start a huge marketing push this coming December, at this year’s The Game Awards. The reveal at that show will coincide with opening for preorders, where they will offer several digital editions as well as a physical collector’s editions. One of the enticements Blizzard will offer for preorders is access to Diablo 4’s open beta this coming February 2023.

It certainly couldn’t come any sooner for Blizzard, seeing how their testing for part of the alpha and beta period led to some very early leaks of the game. Regardless of what was leaked, its unlikely to deter or spoil all that much from the game.

Blizzard has revealed plans to have Diablo 4 come out in seasons as a live service game. With that in mind, there will be a season pass, but Blizzard has changed how they will handle microtransactions. Instead of offering a full range of weapons and gear with varying prices and gamebreaking abilities, Diablo 4’s microtransactions will be purely cosmetic.

On its face, this does seem to be a reaction to the backlash of Diablo Immortal, the mobile game that has made players angry with the heavy microtransaction model for materially powerful items. This version of Diablo basically required you buy some of those microtransactions to even be able to move forward. It all came to a head with this controversy over the changed values of a legendary item, and the paltry compensation Blizzard offered as apology.

However, it is possibly also a way to close off interest in reviving Diablo 3’s ill fated renovation, the Real Money Auction House. For those who don’t remember, this was an in-game auction house where Diablo players could buy or sell the items they collected in game to each other, using both in-game and real world money. We actually published a prescient editorial about the ways the auction house could fail.

Whether the rumor is entirely or partly true or not, Diablo 4 is slated for a 2023 release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows, as confirmed by Microsoft Game Studios themselves.

Source: WindowsCentral via VideoGamesChronicle