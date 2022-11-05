Diablo Immortal Fans Furious Over Blizzard “Compensation” For Legendary Item

When your announcement of a new game goes horribly wrong? You know you screwed up. That’s precisely what happened with Diablo Immortal when Blizzard announced it at Blizz Con. Fans didn’t ask for the franchise to go onto a mobile platform. Fans didn’t ask for anything like this at all. All they wanted was a fourth main entry in the franchise. Instead, they were treated to a game that looked like “Diablo-lite” in the worst way and would be fueled by microtransactions. To quote one of the people at that Blizz Con during the Q&A section, “Is this some kind of late April Fool’s joke?”

Sadly, the joke was on players from basically the get-go. Because while it’s fair to say Diablo Immortal wasn’t a bad game, it was littered with problems. Mainly, you needed to throw money at the game to make any meaningful progress, and Blizzard was continually finding ways to screw players out of more money without giving them the stats or upgrades they wanted.

Don’t believe us? Let us tell you what Blizzard did recently that got players steamed. Blizzard created a Legendary Gem called “Blessing of the Worthy,” for which they charged $100. For the game, it was par for the course. The description of the gem initially stated that damage would be increased by 12% of the maximum life the player had. So if you had 100 health, you’d get an extra 12 damage, which can be a big boost over time in longer matches and when you gain more health. Multiple players used this gem to give them better builds, so they didn’t mind paying the $100.

However, Blizzard changed the description to give a 12% boost based on your current health. That’s a huge difference. So if you had 12 health left, the gem wouldn’t even give you a 2-point boost. Players cried foul, and after a couple of months, Blizzard finally replied with “compensation.”

That “compensation” was an apology for what happened and giving them gems and crests. The problem? Every player in the game got that stuff, even if they didn’t buy the gem. What’s more, the worth of those items was just $5. Remember, the legendary gem cost $100. So the players lost $95 in total and are stuck with a gem that many won’t use in their builds.

Thus, Blizzard has screwed the players once again and made a lot of profit through it.

Source: PC Games N