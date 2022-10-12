Diablo Immortal Update Adds Halloween Event, New Cosmetics

While Diablo Immortal hasn’t had the best reception, the title continues to make headlines and pull in players. Blizzard has continued to roll out updates for the mobile title, dedicated to making the fan experience better–or, at least, putting the microtransaction news to rest. A major patch released in late September didn’t impress, focusing on Warbands, an aspect of the game that many dislike. Today’s update may turn the mood around, as it’s bringing with it the Hallow’s Wake limited-time event, two gorgeous cosmetic sets, the Infernal Knowledge limited-time event, much-needed bug fixes, and more.

From October 19 until November 2, players can partake in the Halloween event titled Hallow’s Wake. According to the official blog, the boundary separating the living and dead will be extra thin during this time, so players will need to watch out for demons and spirits. Players level 20 and up can participate to snag special rewards, including the Ghosted Emote, Hallowed Choker Portrait Frame, and Strawman Sack Mask.

The Infernal Knowledge event will begin today and will run until October 26. By completing daily tasks, players will snag additional rewards.

Until November 8, players can also participate in the Recruit a Friend campaign. To recruit players, you’ll need to be Level 20. See the details here.

Additionally, players will also be able to craft 5-Star Legendary Gems using the new currency, Telluric Pearls. These can be earned by participating in limited-time events, purchased from the in-game store, or exchanged for Hilts from the Hilt Vendor in Westmarch.

The update is also bringing with it the Hallowed Dead Standard Cosmetic Set and the Waltz Macabre Standard Cosmetic Set. The Waltz Macabre set will be available from the in-game shop for 1,000 Eternal Orbs starting today. The Hallowed Dead Set will also set players back 1,000 Eternal Orbs and will be available from October 19 until November 2.

We’ve listed the bug fixes added in the newest patch below.

Cycle of Strife

The Immortal’s movement speed has been decreased in Shadow War.

Players may now choose to immediately move to the next level after completing the current level in Path of Blood.

Additional red dots have been added to the Immortals’ interface to bring attention to items in the Strategy tab.

Vault Rewards earned during the week of an overthrow will now be rewarded to Immortals.

Fixed an issue that would cause Immortal Daily Goals to be reset.

Gameplay

The party requirement for dungeons in Hell difficulties has been removed.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Scions of the Storm Cosmetic to render characters invisible.

Fixed an issue that would cause the exit to a Hidden Lair to appear before the final boss in the second level is defeated.

Fixed a bug where the exit portal was incorrectly spawning prior to Hidden Lair’s second level boss being defeated.

Several updates have been made to Wrathborne Invasion: Boss HP will now scale to the number of participants. Increased the number and spawn rate of monsters during the invasion. Added an alert to the Notification Tracker that informs players of where the boss spawns.

Optimized SFX for several Helliquary Boss fights.

Skills

Fixed an issue that would cause the Cheat Death Gladiator Paragon ability and the Undying Rage Barbarian ability to trigger simultaneously.

UI

Removed several broadcasts from the Party channel, such as when items are bought from Wynton’s Grand Market, earned from the Bestiary, gained from events, or dropped from Heavy Ornate Chests.

Warbands

Fixed an issue that caused the Castle Defense leaderboard to not refresh.

Fixed an issue that caused the Ancestral Property in the Inventory to not display until a player has opened the Ancestral Tableau.

Diablo Immortal is available to play on mobile devices and PC. Released in June, the title takes place between Diablo II and Diablo III. Despite fans’ passion for the series, the title has faced backlash for its use of microtransactions and its progression system. Despite this, Immortal had the biggest launch in Diablo history with over 10 million downloads. By the end of July 2022, it had reached 30 million downloads.

Source