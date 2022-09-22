The Latest Diablo Immortal Update Might Not Win Fans Over

Image is taken from Diablo Immortal

Studios don’t get it easy sometimes; after months – maybe even years – of hard work are put into creating new updates for games, they go down like a lead balloon, and sometimes before the update has even arrived. Take Blizzard, for example, the studio is launching the first sizeable post-launch Diablo Immortal update next week, and fans are already voicing their opinions on it, and it’s not looking good – fans want exactly what they want, I guess.

The new Diablo Immortal update is called ‘Forgotten Nightmares” and headlining this latest patch is a new Dungeon called Silent Monastery, as well as another called Castle Cyrangar, which players will be able to explore with a Warband party so they can obtain powerful Ancestral Weapons. Not only that but the Season Five Battle Pass will also be arriving the day after on September 29.

Forgotten Nightmares arrives September 28.



🔥Silent Monastery

🔥Set Items

🔥Warband Updates



📜 https://t.co/3TYIY9UcIK pic.twitter.com/hLE8mjE1oh — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) September 21, 2022 An official tweet regarding the update news.

This is where the problems are popping up though, and the reason why the fans aren’t best pleased about this latest update. Diablo Immortal players are voicing their concerns over the update’s main focus, which is set to be concentrated on Warbands, which are groups of players that team up to tackle in-game content. It seems to be the general consensus that Warbands aren’t exactly the most loved feature on the game, with a large portion of fans choosing to ignore them completely.

If anyone needed any proof about a certain subject, then just hop on over to the subreddit of that subject and you will get all the clarification you need. For example, the Diablo Immortal subreddit contains plenty of reasons why players don’t want to engage with the feature. You can see all the information about the update in the blog post below, and the changes to the Warband aspect take up a lot of that blog space. What is it about this concept that people don’t like? Is that the in-game content that needs to be obtained doesn’t need to be achieved by setting up a team, and can simply be done on their own? Or is it that these people secretly hate each other and the thought of becoming “friends” is a terrifying concept? It might not be the latter, but who knows?

That’s not the only thing that’s bugging Diablo Immortal players though because many of them are also debating how sizeable the first major post-launch patch actually is. Some people are saying that it’s actually quite a medium-sized update, while others are arguing that it’s so big that it could qualify as a major update instead.

The update is scheduled to be released next week, and with all this animosity floating around, it seems as if Blizzard is already losing an uphill battle. Some studios just can’t catch a break, but it’s the fans that pay the money, so it’s best to keep them happy in that department.

