Ed Sheeran Is about to Release a Pokémon Song

When Pokemon was celebrating its 25th-anniversary last year, there were many things going on both big and small, including plenty of events and releases to commemorate all of the things the franchise had done during its lengthy tenure. You might recall certain stop-motion videos that showcased how things had evolved, or big announcements like that of Pokemon Legends Arceus, and so on. One of the more curious things was that of the P25 series, in which a bunch of internationally popular artists came together to make music with Pokemon themes. Now Ed Sheeran is going to be participating in the project.

This comes from a surprising Instagram post where Ed Sheeran noted that next week he’ll be dropping a single known as Celestial. The artist even posted a simple image of him with Pikachu on his back to indicate just how much of a collaboration the song is, as well as showcasing his excitement for the track and his commitment to the franchise.

“I started off with Pokémon cards when the craze hit primary school when I was about 7, then the tv show was on TV so I used to try and record it over the same VHS every week.”

He also made a surprising revelation about the music video that Celestial will have.

“Celestial comes out next Thursday, and the video is insanely amazing, animated by the incredible people at Pokémon.”

This is one of the more interesting collaborations, and we’ll be interested to see how it looks and sounds when it arrives. While many people were fine with the various P25 collaborations, such as the ones with Katy Perry and Post Malone, there was a distinct lack of Poke-feeling in the music they released. While songs like Katy Perry’s Electric had a music video featuring the singer and Pikachu together, the song itself wasn’t about Pokemon in any way outside of a loose reference to the lore. Furthermore, when Post Malone did his special concert, it was just him singing his own tracks with an animated version of himself on a virtual stage with Pokemon flying around him.

Was it unique looking? Yes. Was it something that screamed Pokemon concert? No. In fact, it was very odd because the songs they chose from Post Malone’s catalog were very mature in content and some of the lines even had to be edited for the concert itself.

Based on what Sheeran has detailed in his Instagram post, his song might actually be Pokemon-related, but we’ll just have to wait until next Thursday to find out.

Source: Instagram