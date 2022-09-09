Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Catch Every Type Of Critter | Companionship Guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley isn’t just a place to make friends and plant crops — you can also interact with the little animals scampering around. There are many animals to find, and you can “catch” all of them by making them your companions. To do that, you need to feed them. Each animal type will only eat a specific food. For examples, rabbits only nibble lettuce. On top of their specific dietary needs, animals are also pretty nervous around strangers. To greet a critter properly, you’ll need to approach them in just the right way.

Animals will run away if you don’t approach the right way. And some of them are pretty tricky. Crocodiles and racoons are especially tough — they’ll prepare to flee if you get too close too fast. Below, we’ve got a full breakdown of all the different methods to tame your favorite critters. Birds and squirrels will gladly take your food. Everything else is a whole lot trickier.

How To Tame All Animals | Feeding Methods

Critters are little animals you can feed and catch. You can feed critters once per day — each time you feed a critter; you will increase the chances you’ll be able to gain companionship. Critters will only accept one type of food. To catch a critter, you need to approach them in a very specific way. Below, we’ll explain what food to feed each critter type, and the best way to approach that critter.

Bird : Eats Orange Houseleek . No trick. Approach them and they’ll take your food.

Crocodile : Eats Lobster . Walk toward the crocodile until it crouches low — taking one step closer will cause it to tense. Wait for it to calm down, then take another step forward. It will tense again. Repeat, pausing each step, until you’re close enough to feed.

Fox: Eats White Sturgeon.

Rabbit : Eats Lettuce . To feed a rabbit, approach so that they run away. Approach them three times to tire them out and you’ll be able to feed them.

Raccoon : Eats Blueberries . Walk toward the raccoon until it crouches down. Step closer once so they stand up. When they stand, be completely still until they crouch down again. Step closer once again. Repeat, taking one step closer each time the raccoon crouches until you’re close enough to feed.

Squirrel : Eats Apples . Squirrels won’t run away! Just approach and they’ll take your apple.

Turtle : Eats Seaweed . When you approach, the turtle will hide inside its shell. Stand still and wait until the turtle pops back out. You’ll be able to feed then.

That’s all the different animal types — and how to tame them. We’ll update this guide with new critter information as it becomes available!