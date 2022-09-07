Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock The Second Floor & More Item Storage | House Upgrades Guide

You’ll get a new house early in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but if you’ve played Animal Crossing, you know there’s only one thing we care about — when do we get the second floor of our house, and when do we get more storage space to stash all the random junk we’re collecting running around the realms. There’s more than just a second floor to your house, you can also unlock even more extra rooms. Up to +3 first floor rooms can be unlocked with enough coins.

That’s where Scrooge McDuck comes in. Scrooge is moneyman you’ll pay to enhance your home. If you’re making the main room bigger or purchasing additional rooms to decorate, Scrooge is your guy — he’ll even upgrade the outside of your house and give you more storage space. If you’re confused and just want these essential parts of any chill living-sim, here’s how to unlock housing upgrades, get the second floor, and increase your total inventory storage. More storage gives you more stuff to sell, and more space in your home gives you more decoration opportunities.

Needless to say, Disney Dreamlight Valley is incredibly popular right now, and this is just the start — just remember that the game is still in Early Access, so don’t expect the full experience just yet.

How To Unlock Room Expansions & Additional Rooms

To unlock house upgrades, you’ll need to complete several quests for Scrooge McDuck.

Complete Scrooge McDuck’s Grand Reopening quest to unlock Scrooge’s Shop .

quest to unlock . After this quest, you’ll unlock Valley Economics 101 . Complete this quest by selling 7 items to Goofy’s Shop .

. Complete this quest by to . Return to Scrooge after completing this quest and Scrooge will unlock an elevator in your house.

The elevator function allows you to access house upgrades — return to your house and interact with the elevator on the left. Here, you can access new rooms and main room upgrades. These upgrades increase the size of your main room or add additional rooms. You can upgrade your main room twice or unlock three additional rooms.

Main Room Upgrades : Increase the size of your main room. First Expansion : 1,000 Coins Second Expansion : 2,000 Coins

: Increase the size of your main room.

Additional Room Upgrades : Unlock additional rooms separate from the main room. You can purchase up to 3 additional rooms. Additional rooms come in three sizes. 6×6 Room : 1,000 Coins 8×8 Room : 2,000 Coins 10×10 Room : 3,000 Coins

: Unlock additional rooms separate from the main room. You can purchase additional rooms. Additional rooms come in three sizes.

Unlocking any expansion or extra room will allow you to upgrade your inventory space.

How To Unlock The Second Floor | 2-Story House Guide

After unlocking house upgrades from Scrooge McDuck, he’ll reappear after you buy any expansion or additional room. You need to buy an expansion or an additional room — if you spend the minimal 1,000 coins, Scrooge will re-appear outside your house.

House Exterior Upgrades : Buy a main room expansion or additional room and Scrooge will appear outside your house. Scrooge will offer to sell more exterior expansions .

: Buy a main room expansion or additional room and will appear outside your house. Scrooge will offer to . To unlock the second floor of your house, you need to buy two house expansions from Scrooge outside your home. House Expansion #1 : Costs 2,000 Coins. House Expansion #2 : Costs 20,000 Coins.

from Scrooge outside your home.

The second house expansion unlocks the second floor, which you can now access and decorate in your home. The expansions also unlock a useful bonus — they increase the amount of inventory space each chest can hold.

How To Unlock More Storage Space | Increased Chest Capacity

While you can build as many chests as you want in Disney Dreamlight Valley, each chest as a limited supply of inventory space. Initially, chests only have one row of item slots. By purchasing House Expansion upgrades, you’ll increase the number of rows for every chest. Even the chests you’ve already built.

NOTE: House Expansions are purchased from Scrooge McDuck outside your house. Scrooge will appear after completing his quests and purchasing at least one main room or additional room upgrade at the elevator — the house elevator is installed after completing the Valley Economics 101 quest for Scrooge.

House Expansion #1 : 2,000 Coins – Unlocks +1 Row.

: 2,000 Coins – Unlocks +1 Row. House Expansion #2 : 20,000 Coins – Unlocks +2 Rows.

: 20,000 Coins – Unlocks +2 Rows. House Expansion #3: 75,000 Coins – Unlocks + Rows.

The more rows you have, the fewer chests you need to keep your stock organized. I recommend purchasing one room upgrade, then focusing on the house expansions to get the most storage space possible. More storage space makes inventory management so much easier to deal with. All that extra space means you have more stuff to sell for big, big money.