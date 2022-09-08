Pokemon GO Team Talks about Next Community Day

Pokemon GO is forever going to be known as the phenomenon that arguably shouldn’t have worked like it did, but then came out and took over the world and is still making billions of dollars 6 years after its release. If you really think about it, it’s truly mind-blowing, because the title is literally just walking around and catching Pokemon, doing raids at times, and then getting special items as you progress around your area, yet players have continuously been doing it since 2016. You can see them doing it on the streets, at work, and even doing it at Comic-Cons! Seriously, people will walk around Comic-Cons and have their phones out as they walk the convention floor–we’ve seen it!

The community for this game is what makes it so special, and thus, the team behind Pokemon GO in Niantic has been doing their best every year in order to thank the fans by offering up new Pokemon, rewards, and by doing a Community Day. For the last few years, the Community Day has focused on a singular Pokemon and then dolled out other rewards for people to go and enjoy.

It’s time to rock ’n’ roll this #PokemonGOCommunityDay!



Roggenrola will appear more frequently on September 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.



If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! ✨



👉https://t.co/p4ayh3Bj7E pic.twitter.com/qFZULA321Y — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 7, 2022

This time around, it’ll be the Rock-Type Pokemon Roggenrola who will be getting the spotlight when the Community Day arrives on September 18. You’ll be able to catch this Pokemon more during certain hours of the day. Furthermore, during the event, you’ll be able to use your Boldore and train it up until it evolves into a Gigalith. This is important because if you snatch a ton from the Community Day, you’ll be able to have it learn Meteor Beam as its Charged Attack, which is a really powerful move.

There are other advantages to being a part of the Community Day to be clear. For example, if you have an egg and place it in an incubator, you’ll be able to hatch it 1/4th as quickly, perfect for those who want to get more new Pokemon during the day. You’ll also have more of a chance to get a Candy XL if you are able to catch a Pokemon that day, as well as get double the usual amounts of candy you’d get usually. If you use Lure Models during the day, they’ll last for three hours, as well as any incense you use during the day.

If you’re going to do trades, a Special Trade can be done twice a day, and regular trades will use less Stardust.

All in all, this event is perfect for those who want to cash in on all the special things going on during it. You’ll get more Pokemon, more items, and have fun with fellow trainers. What’s not to love?

