Atomic Heart Has New Publisher, Release Window

Atomic Heart, the stunning and Bioshock-inspired in-development title from Russian studio Mundfish has had a rocky development pipeline with several delays, and a complicating variable of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine resulting in numerous Western sanctions being placed on Russia, and the Russian people, sanctions that have undoubtedly made development harder, as well as the process of acquiring a publisher for the game. Well while development is incomplete, and in fact, has been delayed to Winter, one problem has been resolved and was announced to the world overnight. Atomic Heart has a publisher, one in the form of French video game developer, and publisher, Focus Home Interactive.

In a statement, Robert Bagratuni, CEO of Mundfish said,

“Five years ago, when we founded the studio, we set ourselves the goal of creating a world-class product that could be appreciated by millions of people all over the world. And now, when the stakes are as high as ever, we are finally ready to release the momentum we have been accumulating over these years. We couldn’t be happier to head to the release with such an experienced publisher, and we have no doubt that Focus Entertainment will make the upcoming game launch truly outstanding”

Meanwhile Julien Ramette, Chief Business Development Officer at Focus Entertainment commented,

“It’s an honor to collaborate with a studio as talented as Mundfish. We were amazed by Robert and his teams’ creative minds as soon as we started exchanging. The AAA standards they’ve provided for their first game is truly an accomplishment. Atomic Heart is sure to honor all players in search of an original, new generation experience”

Focus Home Interactive provided an overview of the game for those who need the additional bit of context for the coming title.

Welcome to a utopian world of wonders and perfection, in which humans live in harmony with their loyal and fervent robots. Well, that’s how it used to be. With the launch of the latest robot-control system mere days away, only a tragic accident or a global conspiracy could disrupt it… The unstoppable course of technology along with secret experiments have brought rise to mutant creatures, terrifying machines and superpowered robots—all suddenly rebelling against their creators. Only you can stop them and find out what lies behind the idealized world. Using the combat abilities granted by your experimental power glove, your arsenal of blades and cutting-edge weaponry, fight for your life in explosive and frenetic encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each unique opponent. Combine your skills and resources, use the environment and upgrade your equipment to overcome challenges and eradicate the evil. Key Features

– A utopian world, both mad and sublime

– Visceral, spectacular and unforgiving combat.

– Blast giant machines and mutants using your multiple skills and advanced weapons.

– Upgrade your arsenal and equipment.

Atomic Heart also received a release date delay, sliding back into Winter, meaning the game should release sometime between December 2022, and February 2023.

Source