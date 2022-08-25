Atomic Heart Unveils Its Fast-Paced and Gory Gameplay

After over 630,000 hours of development, Mundfish finally shares a new look at Atomic Heart. The gameplay trailer reveals more about what to expect from this dystopian FPS, with plenty of weird enemies to defeat, a lot of blood, and some creepy communist robots ready to end the world.

Atomic Heart is an FPS with action RPG elements developed by Mundfish, a Russian studio launched in 2017. This project began with only four game developers who wanted to create a new game that would be as popular as DOOM, Fallout, or Bioshock. The latest trailer for their first game, Atomic Heart, takes inspiration from these games but offers a new perspective on the FPS genre.

The trailer opens with two robots with female features. They are dancing in a seemingly peaceful way to soothing music. Then, one of them grows a kind of unicorn and impales the other sensually. Yes, sensually. The weird part of Atomic Heart is just getting started.

Between two erotic impaling scenes, we get a glimpse of Atomic Heart’s gameplay. This FPS doesn’t shy away from blood and offers a large variety of weapons to destroy the machines and other enemies standing in your way.

The gameplay of Atomic Heart is filled with action. The main character fights against various enemies with pistols, axes, semi-automatic rifles, rocket launchers, and even magic. His powers allow him to raise his enemies from the ground before crushing them and freezing them to death.

The enemies range from human-like robots to zombies and spider-like creatures spitting acid. We also get to see what looks like a boss, a giant ball of doom with tentacles trying to crush our main character’s skull. Another boss is Natasha, a giant rounded robot with a shiny red star on her belly.

Atomic Heart is set in the Soviet Union, in an alternate version of 1955. The USSR managed to defeat Nazi Germany thanks to their advance in robotics, but at the cost of a severe loss of life. As the Soviet Union lacked workers, they developed more robots to help rebuild the country. A scientist wants to increase these robots even further by granting them a collective consciousness. What could go wrong?

The main character of Atomic Heart is a mentally unstable KGB agent sent to investigate a manufacturing facility that has gone silent. He discovers the robots have gone rogue and strange experiments are going on, leading to the gory FPS action we see in the trailer.

Atomic Heart will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. There is no official release date yet, but its Steam page states the game would come out by the end of 2022.