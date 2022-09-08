Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Make Ratatouille | 5-Star Recipe Guide

Image Source: [1]

Remy the Cooking Rat is one of many beloved Disney characters found in Disney Dreamlight Valley — and after visiting his realm, we all have one question. How do we cook ratatouille for ourselves? From the film Rataouille, Remy becomes a master chef by puppeteering a human to cook for him. Nobody wants a rat in the kitchen, but Remy is a masterful creator, able to turn even the simplest dishes into artwork. And that’s where the ratatouille recipe comes into play. Ratatouille is a simple recipe for rural people — not exactly a dish for a high-class Paris kitchen. But, in the hands of Remy and the player, you’ll make a 5-Star Recipe.

Here we’ll explain all the steps to cook ratatouille for yourself. The dish requires five ingredients, and it isn’t entirely obvious where to get them all, or how to combine them. We’ll break it down as simply as possible so you can go back to enjoying the rest of the many realms you can explore or make friends with Goofy.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is strange mix of F2P, Animal Crossing, and Stardew Valley — with none of the romance, obviously. You’ll explore an open-world, build up your house, make friends with the residents, grow crops and complete quests. There’s more than just chilling out — you might even enter a dungeon and solve a puzzle or two. Don’t forget to check out the rest of our Disney Dreamlight Valley guides linked below. There’s a lot more to explore.

The title dish of the Pixar film Ratatouille is ratatouille — Remy’s favorite down-to-earth veggie dish. To cook it, you need to combine five ingredients — and you need to unlock cooking. Travel to Remy’s Realm to unlock cooking at the kitchen. Complete quests for Remy will unlock more ingredients that you can’t find anywhere else.

Ratatouille Recipe: Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, Herb (Any)

All of these ingredients can be grown / collected from farming. Use the shovel and watering can to grown seeds — anything you plant will need time to grow. I recommend starting a farm and growing plants daily. Plants can take between 1 minute and 4 hours to fully grow, so while exploring you should always be planting, watering and harvesting for a full stock of vegetables.

With Remy unlocked, you can also practice recipes — you can cook things as a test. You won’t be able to sell the result, but you can safely combine ingredients and unlock recipes. Just having recipes unlocked permanently will make cooking much easier later in the game once you’ve got a good stockpile of ingredients.