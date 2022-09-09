Disney Dreamlight Valley Gets First Update Next Week

An upcoming update for the recently launched Disney Dreamlight Valley should provide a bit more stability for those playing the game on Nintendo Switch. Whilst the magical life-sim adventure game hybrid has got off to a soaring start since its release on Tuesday, some users have been experiencing issues.

Mostly, these have been players on Nintendo Switch, but there have also been some early issues with the game’s Cloud Save system for cross-platform play. Of course, it’s still very early days for Disney Dreamlight Valley. In addition to this, it’s worth bearing in mind that the game is only in its Early Access phase. Therefore, bugs and crashes are probably to be expected. However, it appears that Nintendo Switch gamers have been disproportionately affected by the game crashing, and developer Gameloft has been quick to address their concerns.

In a tweet shared recently on the official Disney Dreamlight Valley account, details of various fixes for the game have been outlined. It’s clear that the developers have been listening to the Disney Dreamlight Valley community’s voices already. They explain that “over the past few days, your feedback has been immensely helpful in identifying some key issues.” The developers go on to explain that to sort out the current crashing problems, a new update will be rolled out at some point next week.

The issues listed as being particular targets for fixes are detailed in a subsequent tweet. In particular, there will be a “fix for Error 7,” “reduced Switch crashes” and “multiple fixes for quest progression tied to unreachable, missing, and unrecognized items.” Alongside these fixes, there are a number of quality-of-life improvements on the way, including fixes for stability when changing the outfit of players’ avatars and an enhanced frequency of Dream Shard drops.

While the game has got off to an incredibly strong start in its first few days of Early Access, there have been a number of bugs and difficulties that have left some players frustrated. Cross-play progression in particular has been an area of difficulty, with some players reporting early problems with cloud saves when playing on one platform and then another. However, the Gameloft devs have been pretty responsive to issues raised in the game’s official Discord server and as a result, there are a number of much more contented residents of Disney Dreamlight Valley right now.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be getting another showcasing during today’s Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at D23. The live stream event kicks off later today and will feature a look at all the upcoming Disney and Marvel games content, as well as another tour around the popular Disney Dreamlight Valley itself.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is out now in Early Access. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

