Disney Dreamlight Valley: 10 Useful Tips The Game Doesn’t Tell You

Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced Disney Dreamlight Valley explorer, there’s a lot this surprisingly deep game doesn’t explain — and if you’re rushing from one quest to the next just trying to keep up with your daily chores, it’s very easy to overlook some of the most useful features and handy tricks available to intrepid players. We’ve put together a quick list of 10 tips for you to use while expanding your community of classic Disney characters.

The tips range from basic facts to secret strategies discovered by the community. There’s even more secrets, tricks and farming methods listed in the links below. Don’t miss out!

More Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

All Royal Tool Locations | Royal Tools Upgrades | All Recipes & Cooking Combos | All Crops Grow Times & Sell Values | Second Floor & Storage Upgrade Guide | Fast Travel Guide | How To Feed All Animals | Best Professions To Assign First | How To Cook Smoked Peanuts & Anglerfish | Ratatouille Recipe | Crudites Recipe | Mystical Cave Puzzle Solutions | All Character Unlocks | Daily Passive Rewards | How To Catch Fugu Fish | Friendship Leveling Tips | How To Get Emeralds | All Seed Type Locations | How To Earn Millions Of Star Coins | How To Earn Dream Shards | How To Get Softwood, Hardwood & Iron Ingots | How To Skip Barrier & Sequence Break | Why You Shouldn’t Time Travel | All Special Companions Guide

Tips & Tricks You Didn’t Know | Beginner’s PSA

1) You can move anything — your house, Goofy’s Stall, the Wishing Well and more. Open the customization menu and select Furniture to begin. Now you can select any element in the open-world and move it. Move your house to the Peaceful Meadow early to give yourself easy access to Goofy’s Stall. You can also move objects around to give yourself plenty of crop growing room.

— your house, Goofy’s Stall, the Wishing Well and more. Open the customization menu and to begin. Now you can select any element in the open-world and move it.

2) You can customize everything — once you unlock the Furniture menu early in the game, you can begin customizing the world by selecting the Landscape Tab. You don’t need Kris’s Stall to begin your crafting and customizing. You can instantly learn furniture recipes by selecting objects in the environment and removing them. You won’t be able to place them again after this, but the recipe will be forever unlocked.

— once you unlock the Furniture menu early in the game, you can begin customizing the world by selecting the Landscape Tab. You don’t need Kris’s Stall to begin your crafting and customizing.

3) You can skip bridges with the furniture menu. Don’t want to clear out the bridge blockades? You can open the customization menu outside and move your fast-travel well behind the bridge. Then you can warp straight across to gather rewards or clear away night thorns.

4) If you have a crafting table in your inventory , Scrooge will sell extras for 1 Star Coin . Instead of wasting resources crafting new tables, you can just use your current Crafting Table . Pick up Goofy’s Table and then go to Scrooge to buy new tables for extremely low prices. This works for everything . You can also use this trick to purchase more Cooking Stoves or Chests ! Chests are some of the most useful.

If you have a , Scrooge will . Instead of wasting resources crafting new tables, you can just use your current . Pick up and then go to Scrooge to buy new tables for extremely low prices.

5) And you can use this trick to create a shared inventory chest . After enhancing your house by purchasing upgrades from Scrooge, you’ll unlock the Vintage Chest . Remove all items from the Vintage Chest and put it in your inventory. Then travel to Scrooge’s Shop and order more ! All the chests have a shared inventory — if you put items in one chest, they’ll appear in all the chests . It’s kind of like having an Item Box from Resident Evil.

And you can use this trick to . After by purchasing upgrades from Scrooge, you’ll unlock the .

6) Each crop has a specific natural biome. When planting seeds, a white pointer will appear if you’re about to plant a seed in its natural biome. In its natural biome, plants will grow much faster — just don’t forget to water your plants!

7) Unlock Chez Remy first and you can earn many, many benefits. You can cook food and fill your Gold Energy Meter without wasting any resources — the Gold Energy Meter is the over-meter you earn by filling your Energy Meter past 100%. Yes, you can reach 200% Energy! By cooking at Chez Remy, you can experiment with cooking to unlock recipes. Upgrading Chez Remy unlocks additional tables — more tables means more chances a villager will visit the restaurant. If you fulfill their order, you’ll get a large friendship bonus.

Unlock first and you can earn many, many benefits. You can cook food and without wasting any resources — the Gold Energy Meter is the over-meter you earn by filling your Energy Meter past 100%. Yes, you can reach 200% Energy!

8) Feeding Critters gives unique rewards! Most critters will give you Shards for feeding their favorite food, but some critters will give you other unique materials — if you give Red Foxes a meal of Salmon, they’ll give you Iron. [Source]

9) You can fix FPS issues by revisiting your house . If you’re a farming machine, you might be experiencing serious slowdown / FPS problems on consoles. To stabilize the FPS, return to your home and wait until the FPS improves. Test the FPS by running around or swinging the camera around. Weirdly, this trick absolutely works. It may be due to a memory leak issue in this early-access version of the game. After stabilizing your FPS, you can leave the house and continue to play as normal without getting a sudden hit of choppiness.

. If you’re a farming machine, you might be experiencing serious slowdown / FPS problems on consoles. To stabilize the FPS, and wait until the FPS improves. Test the FPS by running around or swinging the camera around.