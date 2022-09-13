Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Catch The Rare Fugu Fish | Fishing Guide

The Fugu is the rarest fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can fish for weeks and never find one — and there’s a good reason for that. Fugu fish only appear during specific weather events! Here we’ll explain when to catch Fugu, bonuses to make catching Fugu easier, and all the recipes you can use Fugu to create. This is the highest quality ingredient in the game, and if you’re looking to complete your cooking collection, you’ll need a few Fugu. Stock up early and often!

Fish are one of the few ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley players can easily miss. You’ll have to work hard to catch every fish — and try different fishing spots in each region to get the greatest variety. Fish are needed for crafting recipes, quests, or gifts you can give to boost friendship.

Fugu Catching Guide

Fugu is a rare poisonous fish used in Japanese cuisine — and it is one of the hardest-to-get ingredients in the valley. To start collecting Fugu, you’ll need these fishing tips. There’s a reason you’ve never found one during normal fishing sessions.

How To Catch Fugu Fish : Fugu fish will ONLY SPAWN DURING IN-GAME THUNDERSTORMS in Dazzle Beach . If you’re experiencing an in-game thunderstorm, travel to Dazzle Beach and start fishing.

Fugu only spawn in Dazzle Beach, and only during thunderstorms. There’s no way to predict when an in-game thunderstorm will occur or for how long. You may need Fugu for future missions, so I recommend fishing for them whenever a storm appears. Do it immediately and bring some food to keep your energy up. You can also increase your chances of finding Fugu.

How To Improve Your Chances Of Catching Fugu: Bring a Fishing Companion that you’ve leveled up in the skill. The highest level fishing companion will significantly increase your chances of finding a Fugu fish — and you’ll catch multiple fish per pull.

Fugu is only found in two recipes.

Fugu Recipes : Fugu Sushi: Fugu + Rice + Seaweed Steamed Fugu: Fugu + Ginger + Garlic

:

And that’s everything you need to know about the rarest fish! The only other extremely rare fish in the game is the Walleye — which can only be obtained as a random gift by Moana. At least that’s one you can’t work for. You just have to hope for the best. The Fugu can be missed if you aren’t hitting the fishing spots in Dazzle Beach when a thunderstorm is brewing.