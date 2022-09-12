Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Upgrade Your Royal Tools | Shovel, Pickaxe & Watering Can Guide

Early in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll acquire important Royal Tools — four artifacts you’ll need to interact with the world. They help you dig holes, catch fish, break rocks, and water your crops. But they can’t do everything immediately. You’ll need to earn some upgrades for your Royal Tools before you can access every section of the map. You can’t break Coral, Ice, or Mystical Mushrooms without first getting upgrades.

Upgrades are unlocked by completing Friendship Quests. These upgrades are usually earned by travelling to specific realms, inviting a character back to your valley, then finishing quests. The upgrades you’ll earn will give you the ability to break specific objects, clearing more of the map so you can enter areas that were previously blocked. Below we’ll explain how to get all four upgrades for your Royal Tools.

How To Upgrade The Pickaxe

The Pickaxe has two separate upgrades. The starter Pickaxe can only break rocks. By upgrading the Pickaxe, you’ll be able to break Ice (Forest of Valor / Frosted Heights) and Coral (Dazzle Beach).

How To Break Ice: Complete Elsa Friendship Quests — you’ll unlock the ability to break the smaller ice blocks in her realm. Continue on Elsa’s Questline and complete “Breaking the Ice“. Finishing this quest gives you the permanent ability to break large blocks of ice.

How To Break Coral: Complete Maui Friendship Quests — she’ll give you the ability to break smaller coral blocks early in her realm. Complete more Maui quests and complete “A Tale of Stone and Fire” for the permanent ability to shatter large coral.

To complete Friendship Quests, you must invite each character to Dreamlight Valley. Travel to their realms — Elsa is in the Frozen Realm; Maui is in the Moana Realm — and complete missions to invite them fully. Once they’re invited, talk to them and build up friendship. You’ll need to be Friendship Level 4 to complete their final quests and unlock the permanent upgrade.

How To Upgrade The Shovel

The upgraded Shovel can remove tree stumps and earn hardwood! It also keeps your valley nice and tidy. To upgrade your Shovel, you need to invite and complete quests for Anna.

How To Remove Tree Stumps: Complete Friendship Quests for Anna in the Valley until you unlock Friendship Quests to remove tree stumps. It happens fairly early after inviting her.

Anna is located in the Frozen Realm. Make sure to invite her to Dreamlight Valley and talk to her there. She doesn’t require nearly as much work as the pickaxes.

How To Upgrade The Watering Can

To unlock the Glade of Trust, you’ll need to remove mystical mushrooms. These strange mushrooms can only be destroyed with the upgraded Watering Can.

How To Remove Mystical Mushrooms: Follow Merlin’s Friendship Quests to unlock the ability to destroy small mystical mushrooms. Continue to follow quests for Merlin until you unlock “The Final Trial” — complete this quest to destroy even large mushrooms.

Merlin is the first character you’ll meet, so you can’t miss him. He’ll run you through multiple magical tests. Earlier in his quests, he’ll give you the ability to remove small mushrooms. Continue along his path to finally destroy larger mushrooms.

And that’s it! There are no upgrades for the Fishing Rod — yet. Who knows what the future may hold.

