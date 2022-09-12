Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New “Roadmap” For Content

Disney has NEVER been shy about putting out video games of all kinds so that they can expand their reach and ensure that people know about their IP. Sure, that sometimes means we get “shovelware,” but there are also times when Disney can set a standard for what certain kinds of games can be like. A great example of one they’re trying to make a big hit is that of Disney Dreamlight Valley, which you may know is in Early Access form right now. Many are intrigued by it, and a new roadmap of sorts has been revealed and showcases two more franchises coming to the game soon enough.

On Twitter, the map for the future indicates that the first major update to the adventure will be that of Scar from The Lion King showing up and helping continue the main story of the title. There will also be “more surprises” from the update that’ll arrive later this fall. As for the other update, that’ll be the Toy Story update that’ll bring not only a new set of fan-favorite characters to the title but a whole other realm for people to explore, likely from the hit franchise, as well as other new “surprises” for fans to really dig their teeth into.

How's your Valley coming along? Already daydreaming about what's next? 💭



Our first two updates will introduce some truly beloved (and maybe even feared) characters, realms and stories – and that's just the start!



We'll have more to share soon, so stay tuned ✨ pic.twitter.com/CLltZXL9jX — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 10, 2022

Now, for those who don’t know or haven’t played Disney Dreamlight Valley yet, here’s a light breakdown of it for you.

The game features a world where all the major Disney and Pixar franchises live together in peace and harmony. But then, “The Forgetting” comes and invades the land, spreading thorns all over the place and making it impossible for the land to thrive. The characters from the various worlds retreat to their own realms to survive. Now, you must save the valley and the characters by going to their worlds, facing down challenges, and bringing them back into the valley so that life can go on.

What’s more, you’ll get to decorate the valley the way you want. You can build houses, make gardens to have fun with your Disney friends, and more. Plus, once you free the Disney characters, they’ll be all around for you to have fun with.

Naturally, you’ll also get to have fun with customizing your avatar to bring out your “Disney style,” so you’ll have plenty of freedom in the game!

As noted, the game is currently in early access, and it very much shows. Unfortunately, many gamers have stated that they have had many bug problems with their runs. So hopefully, the dev team will be able to fix this so that players can enjoy their time in the valley and go after the new content when the time comes.

