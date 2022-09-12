One Piece: Red Gets New Trailer, Release Date Unveiled!

It’s almost crazy to think about just how massive the One Piece saga is in terms of both the manga and its anime. The manga is STILL going on, and the anime is continuing on as well as the show has crossed over 1000 episodes and had over a dozen movies released about it! Not to mention all the video games that have come out over the years. You almost have to wonder at times just how many more stories there are to tell. Well, at the very least, we know of one that’ll come very soon, as One Piece: Red is set to hit theaters in a few months.

This will be an extraordinary story within the anime as it’s been defined as a “musical” due to one of the new characters we meet in Uta. She is the most famous singer in the new world, and her voice is known to be somewhat “otherworldly,” in a good way, of course. Every time she sings, people are filled with all sorts of happy emotions, so she sings to keep them happy and bring peace to all.

The catch, in part, is that she knows Luffy, much to the surprise of the Straw Hat Pirates. He reveals that she is the daughter of Shanks, who is one of the four emperors of the world. As well as being the man who inspired Luffy to become a pirate in the first place. Uta has hidden this fact from her fans but will soon go and reveal the truth at a concert in the movie, and that will set up many things going forward in the film.

A new trailer has come out for One Piece: Red, and as you’ll see below, the animation and music definitely have a unique feel this go around. Plus, we get the theatrical release date in the West via November 4th, which is a bit later than when people were expecting.

The movie is already out in Japan and has been absolutely dominating there, even becoming one of the top Japanese box office films of all time! That’s usually not how things are supposed to work, but it’s doing it!

Granted, we can’t say that the film will do THAT well over in the West, but we have seen very recently that anime films can do very well in the West, as proven by Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which earned No.1 at the box office and did better than the previous film in its franchise there.

All in all, the film looks to be another worthy addition to the franchise’s name, and fans will likely be talking about it for some time.

