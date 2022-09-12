New Nintendo Direct Officially Coming Tomorrow

Oh, how a few hours makes all the difference. You might recall that just a little while ago, there was an “update” about whether a Nintendo Direct would come this week. Well, fast forward to now, and we can make it official. Nintendo has confirmed that a full-on Direct will come out tomorrow, and will be 40 minutes long! Furthermore, the company confirmed that it’ll be focused on Nintendo Switch games coming out during the winter. This very likely means we’ll get looks at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Persona 5, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Bayonetta 3, and possibly more.

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter.



Watch it here 🎥:https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2022

Obviously, that’s going to be really good news for fans, who have been waiting and downright begging for a new Nintendo Direct to come their way. We haven’t had a full one since February, and as a result, fans have been antsy. Though to be fair, there were a lot of game releases that happened between the Directs, so it wasn’t as though there was a drought going on. But it still was a long time, and many are curious about what new announcements may be shown off alongside looks at the upcoming games.

Now, there is a caveat to the Direct news. You might recall that we noted how there might be a delay with the Direct due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. That was revealed to be partially true. Mainly because in the UK, they’re going to not livestream the event but rather just post it on their YouTube channel an hour after the livestream ends.

As a mark of respect during this period of national mourning, we will not livestream tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct. It will be published as a video-on-demand on our YouTube channel at 16:00 (UK time) tomorrow. — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 12, 2022

While some UK fans obviously won’t like that, at the very least, it’s only a delay of a little bit and not something like a day. If they just stay off the internet for a bit tomorrow, they’ll be fine and not have everything spoiled for them.

So, what are the other things that we could possibly expect from the Direct tomorrow? Well, the obvious thing is Breath of the Wild 2, or whatever the game is officially going to be called. Many feel that Nintendo might finally give us a true update on the game that doesn’t involve a delay. Whether that happens or not though, is up for debate in all the ways that matter.

What’s more, 2023 is looking a bit barren right now, so many expect at least 1-2 new game announcements that will help set up the next day. Don’t forget that 2022 started out strong with multiple big-name releases in its opening months. Gamers loved that and would want that again.

In the end, it’s hard to fully know what Nintendo is going to bring to the upcoming Direct. We’ll let you know all of it when it arrives!

