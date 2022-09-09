Could Real-Life Events Delay The Next Nintendo Direct?

We want to start out this story by stating for the record we can NOT confirm that this is a true story as of yet. But, it is spiraling out into the internet via sources that were telling us that a certain something was happening soon, so we’re going to run with it for now. But if it proves to not be true? Then we’re totally happy with it, ok? We’re talking of course about the upcoming Nintendo Direct that many people think is “due” next week. If you recall, the last TRUE Direct came in February where many major titles were announced. Since then, it’s been a bit quiet.

Until about a week ago when multiple sources starting coming out and stating that a Nintendo Direct was coming on the week of September 12th, which is just days away. Nintendo has held Directs in September in the past, and it’s often a great “gateway” before the winter season where they often drop multiple major titles, of which this year does have. However, that’s where those same insiders are stating a rather curious rumor:

I am terrified to say this because it sounds like something NO ONE will believe but sounds like the Nintendo Direct might be delayed because of the Queen lol — Mike Minotti (@Tolkoto) September 8, 2022

According to Quarterdann on https://t.co/3HFFcqEdcL, the Nintendo Direct has likely been delayed because of the Queen of England. I'm not joking. You can come ask us about it right now. — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 8, 2022

Yes, apparently, the death of Queen Elisabeth of England might possibly delay the release of the next Direct. That might sound like a mind-boggling statement but believe it or not, it would fit a pattern that Nintendo has.

Mainly, they don’t like to have their promotions going on during major world events. You might recall a delay earlier this year Direct-wise because of a world event, or how Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp has been indefinitely delayed due to the ongoing war in the Ukraine. If Nintendo thinks it’s “not right” to bring out a Direct, they won’t.

The reason here is not exactly that it’s about the loss of a beloved world leader, but rather, that there’s going to be so much media coverage that it would literally drown out any big announcements that they may have. Or at least, that’s what they’re said to be thinking.

On one hand, there’s no denying that the death of the Queen is going to feature a LOT of press talking about her, the royal family. Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, and so on. The news stations will do that happily as sad as it sounds. But the idea that it would drown out the gaming news is a bit over-the-top. Gamers will happily watch a Nintendo Direct so long as they’re able to. What’s more, while it’s true that this is a world event, gamers could actually use the Direct as a distraction from all that’s going on.

But in the end, it’s up to Nintendo to decide what to do. Hopefully they’ll do what’s best for the fans.

Source: Twitter