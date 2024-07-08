Disney Pixel RPG Announced!

When it comes to Disney, one can always expect them to try and use their various IPs to either have a great effect or to try and make the most money off them as possible. In the video game space, they’ve honestly had more hits than misses with their properties. Kingdom Hearts, Epic Mickey, Disney’s Illusion Island, Dreamlight Valley, and more come to mind on that front. Today, though, a brand new title has been announced, Disney Pixel RPG and it looks to be yet another unique way to show off their beloved characters while also appealing to gamers of a certain age.

According to ComicBook.com, Disney Pixel RPG will be a title that features not the Disney characters from the movies and shows we know but versions of them that come from video games specifically. All of their gaming worlds have been infected with programs that force the worlds to come together like never before. That, in turn, allows for some unique combinations of characters and styles to come together to try and fight them off. As you can see in the header image above, there are three different kinds of Mickey Mouse present. There will be one with a flaming sword, one with a blaster, and the other that seems to have come from a party.

The site also referenced characters like Maleficent coming from an RPG world, while Ariel coming from a music-style title. Other characters confirmed for the game include classic Disney icons like Donald, Goofy, Stitch, Baymax, Winnie The Pooh, Aladdin, and more!

A key thing to note here is that the game is meant to be a more “beginner-friendly” title. As in, they want younger gamers to dive into this title and not feel overwhelmed by the RPG elements. To that end, there will be options to help them get through things, such as having battles happen automatically without player input or choice. Plus, you won’t just be controlling the various Disney characters; you’ll have a customizable avatar that you’ll dress up how you want, and then you can “pimp out” with Disney attire of all kinds!

The game is releasing on September 9th and will be free-to-play on iOS first, then Android. Consoles haven’t been ruled out, so it’s possible that if the game gets a good response, it’ll get ported eventually.

Either way, this should be another interesting stab at the Disney formula, and we’re sure some of you will want to try it out.