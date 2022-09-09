Disney Dreamlight Valley: Every Recipe We’ve Found (So Far) | Complete Cookbook Guide

Cooking is one of the most involved parts of Disney Dreamlight Valley — you’ll start with a kitchen and an empty cookbook. By combining ingredients, you’ll produce different recipes and unlock them permanently. The tricky part is figuring out all the dozens of combinations for each dish. There’s a whole lot to learn, so we’re going to make it easy and provide a full list of cooking recipes. You’ll become a culinary master in no time.

To begin cooking and experimenting with different ingredients, you’ll need to make friends with Remy — that’s the cooking rat from Ratatouille. Some of the ingredients required in these recipes can only be purchased from Remy after you’ve befriended him and leveled him up. Butter, eggs, peanuts, flour and other ingredients you can’t grow in your garden are only available via Remy. So don’t forget to complete his quests if you’re eager to 100% your recipe list.

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for more recipes as they’re discovered. There are over 160+ recipes! We’re still working on finding them all.]

After cooking a recipe once, it will permanently unlock the recipe for future reference. You can test all recipes at Remy’s Kitchen without wasting your resources — you won’t be able to keep or sell the recipe, but it will be permanently unlocked in your recipe list!

“My Hero” Cookie: Wheat + Butter + Sweet [Any]

Apple Cider Glazed Salmon: Salmon + Apple + Sugarcane

Apple Pie: Apple + Wheat + Butter

Apple Sorbet: Slush Ice + Apple + Sugarcane

Arednellian Pickled Herring: Herring + Lemon + Onion + Garlic + Herb [Any]

Aurora’s Cake:

Baked Carp:

Banana Ice Cream: Slush Ice + Banana + Milk + Sugarcane

Banana Pie: Banana + Wheat + Butter

Banana Split: Slush Ice + Banana + Milk + Sugarcane + Sweet [Any]

Basil Omelet: Basil + Egg + Cheese + Milk

Beignets:

Bell Pepper Puffs: Bell Pepper + Eggs + Cheese

Berry Salad: Raspberry + Blueberry + Gooseberry

Birthday Cake: Egg + Butter + Wheat + Sugarcane + Cocoa Bean

Biscuits: Wheat + Butter + Sugarcane

Bouillabaisse: Shrimp + Tomato + Seafood [Any] + Seafood [Any] + Vegetable [Any]

Candy: Sweet [Any]

Caramel Apples: Apple + Sugarcane

Carrot Cake: Carrot + Wheat + Egg + Sugarcane

Carp Salad:

Cheesecake:

Cheese Platter: Cheese

Cheesy Crisper Baked Cod:

Cherry Pie: Cherry + Wheat + Butter

Chili Pepper Puffs: Chili + Eggs + Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cookies: Wheat + Butter + Cocoa Bean + Sugarcane

Chocolate Ice Cream: Slush Ice + Milk + Cocoa Bean + Sugarcane

Chocolate Waffles: Wheat + Egg + Cocoa Bean + Milk

Chowder:

Coconut Cake: Coconut + Sugarcane + Wheat + Egg

Coconut Ice Cream: Coconut + Sugarcane + Milk + Slush Ice

Crackers: Grain [Any]

Creamy Garlic Scallops: Scallops + Garlic + Lemon + Butter

Creamy Soup: Milk + Potato + Vegetable [Any] + Herb [Any]

Crepe: Wheat + Milk + Sugarcane + Egg

Crispy Baked Cod: Cod + Wheat

Crudites: Vegetable [Any] — NOT LETTUCE.

Eggplant Puffs: Eggplant + Eggs + Cheese

Fish Creole:

Fish n’ Chips:

Fish Pasta:

Fish Pie: Wheat + Butter + Fish [Any]

Fish Risotto:

Fish Salad: Lemon + Lettuce + Fish [Any]

Fish Sandwich: Wheat + Fish [Any]

Fish Soup: Milk + Fish [Any] + Vegetable [Any]

Fish Steak: Tomato + Basil + Fish [Any]

Fish Tacos:

French Fries: Canola + Potato

Fruit Salad: Fruit [Any]

Fruit Sorbet: Slush Ice + Fruit [Any]

Fugu Sushi: Fugu + Rice + Seaweed

Gazpacho: Onion + Tomato + Cucumber + Herb [Any]

Gray Stuff: Cocoa Bean + Milk + Sugarcane

Greek Pizza:

Green Salad: Lettuce + Vegetable [Any]

Grilled Fish: Fish [Any]

Grilled Fish Entree: Fish [Any] + Vegetable [Any]

Grilled Vegetable: Vegetable [Any]

Grilled Veggie Platter: Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]

Gumbo:

Hardboiled Egg: Egg

Hearty Salad: Lettuce + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]

Hor’s d’Oeuvres: Herb [Any]

Ice Cream: Slush Ice + Sugarcane + Milk

Jam Waffles: Wheat + Eggs + Milk + Fruit [Any]

Kappa Maki:

Kronk’s Spinach Puffs:

Lancetfish Paella:

Large Seafood Platter:

Leek Soup: Leek

Lemon Garlic Swordfish: Swordfish + Lemon + Garlic

Lemon Sorbet: Lemon + Slush Ice

Lobster Roll: Lobster + Butter + Wheat + Lemon + Garlic

Maguro Sushi:

Maki: Seaweed + Rice + Fish [Any]

Margherita Pizza: Tomato + Cheese + Wheat + Herb [Any]

Marinated Herring:

Mediterranean Salad: Tomato + Cucumber + Onion + Lettuce + Herb [Any]

Meringue Pie:

Mint Candy: Mint + Sugarcane

Mint Chocolate:

Mint Sorbet: Mint + Slush Ice

Mushroom Pizza: Mushroom + Wheat + Tomato + Cheese

Mushu’s Congee:

Okra Soup: Okra

Onion Puffs: Onion + Eggs + Cheese

Omelet: Eggs + Cheese + Milk

Oyster Platter: Oyster + Lemon

Pan-Fried Angler Fish:

Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables: Bass + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]

Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables: Tilapia + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]

Pasta: Wheat + Tomato

Pastry Cream & Fruits: Sugarcane + Milk + Fruit [Any] + Fruit [Any] + Fruit [Any]

Pawpsicle: Slush Ice + Sugarcane + Fruit [Any]

Peanut Butter Sandwich: Peanuts + Wheat

Peanut Butter Waffles: Peanuts + Wheat + Milk + Eggs

Pickled Herring:

Pizza: Tomato + Cheese + Wheat

Plain Snow Cone: Slush Ice

Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon:

Porridge: Milk + Wheat

Porridge With Fruit: Milk + Wheat + Fruit [Any]

Potato Leek Soup: Leak + Potato + Milk + Onion + Garlic

Potato Puffs: Potato + Eggs + Cheese

Pottage: Potato + Vegetable [Any] + Herb [Any]

Pumpkin Puffs: Pumpkin + Eggs + Cheese

Pumpkin Soup: Pumpkin

Puree: Potato

Ranch Salad: Lettuce + Bell Pepper + Corn + Tomato + Onion

Ratatouille: Tomato + Eggplant + Zucchini + Onion + Herb [Any]

Red Fruit Pie: Wheat + Eggs + Fruit [Any]

Red Fruit Sorbet: Gooseberry + Raspberry + Sugarcane + Slush Ice

Roasted Asparagus: Asparagus + Canola

Sake Maki: Salmon + Rice + Seaweed

Sake Sushi: Salmon + Rice

Salad: Lettuce

Sauteed Mushrooms: Mushrooms + Butter

Savory Fish: Lemon + Fish [Any]

Scrambled Egg: Egg + Cheese

Seafood Appetizer: Seafood [Any]

Seafood Pasta:

Seafood Pie: Wheat + Butter + Seafood [Any]

Seafood Platter: Seafood [Any] + Seafood [Any]

Seafood Salad: Lettuce + Seafood [Any]

Seafood Soup: Seafood [Any] + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]

Seared Rainbow Trout: Rainbow Trout + Onion + Tomato

Shake: Milk

Simple Fried Perch:

Smoked Peanuts & Anglerfish: Anglerfish + Peanuts

Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie: Gooseberry + Wheat + Butter

Sole Menuniere:

Souffle: Cheese + Egg + Milk + Butter

Sour Snow Cone: Slush Ice + Sugarcane + Lemon

Spaghetti Arrabiata: Chili Pepper + Tomato + Wheat

Spicy Baked Bream:

Steamed Fugu:

Sushi: Rice + Fish [Any]

Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak

Sweet Slush: Slush Ice + Sweet [Any]

Tamagoyaki: Egg + Sugarcane

Tasty Salad: Lettuce + Zucchini + Vegetable [Any] + Herb [Any]

Tasty Veggies: Vegetable [Any] + Herb [Any]

Tekka Maki:

Teriyaki Salmon:

Tomato Soup: Tomato

Tropical Pop: Slush Ice + Sugarcane + Coconut + Fruit [Any]

Tuna Burger:

Vanilla Ice Cream: Slush Ice + Vanilla + Milk + Sugarcane

Vegetarian Pizza: Tomato + Cheese + Wheat + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]

Vegetarian Stew: Carrot + Onion + Tomato

Vegetarian Taco:

Vegetable Soup: Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]

Veggie Casserole: Cheese + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any] + Spice [Any]

Veggie Pasta: Wheat + Tomato + Vegetable [Any]

Veggie Pie: Butter + Wheat + Vegetable [Any]

Veggie Skewers:

Waffles: Wheat + Egg + Milk + Sweet [Any]

Walleye en Papillote:

Wedding Cake: Wheat + Egg + Butter + Sugarcane + Vanilla

Wonderland Cookies: Wheat + Butter + Sugarcane + Vanilla

Zucchini Puffs: Zucchini + Eggs + Cheese

