Disney Dreamlight Valley: Every Recipe We’ve Found (So Far) | Complete Cookbook Guide

Cooking is one of the most involved parts of Disney Dreamlight Valley — you’ll start with a kitchen and an empty cookbook. By combining ingredients, you’ll produce different recipes and unlock them permanently. The tricky part is figuring out all the dozens of combinations for each dish. There’s a whole lot to learn, so we’re going to make it easy and provide a full list of cooking recipes. You’ll become a culinary master in no time.
To begin cooking and experimenting with different ingredients, you’ll need to make friends with Remy — that’s the cooking rat from Ratatouille. Some of the ingredients required in these recipes can only be purchased from Remy after you’ve befriended him and leveled him up. Butter, eggs, peanuts, flour and other ingredients you can’t grow in your garden are only available via Remy. So don’t forget to complete his quests if you’re eager to 100% your recipe list.
Recipe List | All Cookbook Entries
[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for more recipes as they’re discovered. There are over 160+ recipes! We’re still working on finding them all.]
After cooking a recipe once, it will permanently unlock the recipe for future reference. You can test all recipes at Remy’s Kitchen without wasting your resources — you won’t be able to keep or sell the recipe, but it will be permanently unlocked in your recipe list!
- “My Hero” Cookie: Wheat + Butter + Sweet [Any]
- Apple Cider Glazed Salmon: Salmon + Apple + Sugarcane
- Apple Pie: Apple + Wheat + Butter
- Apple Sorbet: Slush Ice + Apple + Sugarcane
- Arednellian Pickled Herring: Herring + Lemon + Onion + Garlic + Herb [Any]
- Aurora’s Cake:
- Baked Carp:
- Banana Ice Cream: Slush Ice + Banana + Milk + Sugarcane
- Banana Pie: Banana + Wheat + Butter
- Banana Split: Slush Ice + Banana + Milk + Sugarcane + Sweet [Any]
- Basil Omelet: Basil + Egg + Cheese + Milk
- Beignets:
- Bell Pepper Puffs: Bell Pepper + Eggs + Cheese
- Berry Salad: Raspberry + Blueberry + Gooseberry
- Birthday Cake: Egg + Butter + Wheat + Sugarcane + Cocoa Bean
- Biscuits: Wheat + Butter + Sugarcane
- Bouillabaisse: Shrimp + Tomato + Seafood [Any] + Seafood [Any] + Vegetable [Any]
- Candy: Sweet [Any]
- Caramel Apples: Apple + Sugarcane
- Carrot Cake: Carrot + Wheat + Egg + Sugarcane
- Carp Salad:
- Cheesecake:
- Cheese Platter: Cheese
- Cheesy Crisper Baked Cod:
- Cherry Pie: Cherry + Wheat + Butter
- Chili Pepper Puffs: Chili + Eggs + Cheese
- Chocolate Chip Cookies: Wheat + Butter + Cocoa Bean + Sugarcane
- Chocolate Ice Cream: Slush Ice + Milk + Cocoa Bean + Sugarcane
- Chocolate Waffles: Wheat + Egg + Cocoa Bean + Milk
- Chowder:
- Coconut Cake: Coconut + Sugarcane + Wheat + Egg
- Coconut Ice Cream: Coconut + Sugarcane + Milk + Slush Ice
- Crackers: Grain [Any]
- Creamy Garlic Scallops: Scallops + Garlic + Lemon + Butter
- Creamy Soup: Milk + Potato + Vegetable [Any] + Herb [Any]
- Crepe: Wheat + Milk + Sugarcane + Egg
- Crispy Baked Cod: Cod + Wheat
- Crudites: Vegetable [Any] — NOT LETTUCE.
- Eggplant Puffs: Eggplant + Eggs + Cheese
- Fish Creole:
- Fish n’ Chips:
- Fish Pasta:
- Fish Pie: Wheat + Butter + Fish [Any]
- Fish Risotto:
- Fish Salad: Lemon + Lettuce + Fish [Any]
- Fish Sandwich: Wheat + Fish [Any]
- Fish Soup: Milk + Fish [Any] + Vegetable [Any]
- Fish Steak: Tomato + Basil + Fish [Any]
- Fish Tacos:
- French Fries: Canola + Potato
- Fruit Salad: Fruit [Any]
- Fruit Sorbet: Slush Ice + Fruit [Any]
- Fugu Sushi: Fugu + Rice + Seaweed
- Gazpacho: Onion + Tomato + Cucumber + Herb [Any]
- Gray Stuff: Cocoa Bean + Milk + Sugarcane
- Greek Pizza:
- Green Salad: Lettuce + Vegetable [Any]
- Grilled Fish: Fish [Any]
- Grilled Fish Entree: Fish [Any] + Vegetable [Any]
- Grilled Vegetable: Vegetable [Any]
- Grilled Veggie Platter: Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]
- Gumbo:
- Hardboiled Egg: Egg
- Hearty Salad: Lettuce + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]
- Hor’s d’Oeuvres: Herb [Any]
- Ice Cream: Slush Ice + Sugarcane + Milk
- Jam Waffles: Wheat + Eggs + Milk + Fruit [Any]
- Kappa Maki:
- Kronk’s Spinach Puffs:
- Lancetfish Paella:
- Large Seafood Platter:
- Leek Soup: Leek
- Lemon Garlic Swordfish: Swordfish + Lemon + Garlic
- Lemon Sorbet: Lemon + Slush Ice
- Lobster Roll: Lobster + Butter + Wheat + Lemon + Garlic
- Maguro Sushi:
- Maki: Seaweed + Rice + Fish [Any]
- Margherita Pizza: Tomato + Cheese + Wheat + Herb [Any]
- Marinated Herring:
- Mediterranean Salad: Tomato + Cucumber + Onion + Lettuce + Herb [Any]
- Meringue Pie:
- Mint Candy: Mint + Sugarcane
- Mint Chocolate:
- Mint Sorbet: Mint + Slush Ice
- Mushroom Pizza: Mushroom + Wheat + Tomato + Cheese
- Mushu’s Congee:
- Okra Soup: Okra
- Onion Puffs: Onion + Eggs + Cheese
- Omelet: Eggs + Cheese + Milk
- Oyster Platter: Oyster + Lemon
- Pan-Fried Angler Fish:
- Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables: Bass + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]
- Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables: Tilapia + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]
- Pasta: Wheat + Tomato
- Pastry Cream & Fruits: Sugarcane + Milk + Fruit [Any] + Fruit [Any] + Fruit [Any]
- Pawpsicle: Slush Ice + Sugarcane + Fruit [Any]
- Peanut Butter Sandwich: Peanuts + Wheat
- Peanut Butter Waffles: Peanuts + Wheat + Milk + Eggs
- Pickled Herring:
- Pizza: Tomato + Cheese + Wheat
- Plain Snow Cone: Slush Ice
- Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon:
- Porridge: Milk + Wheat
- Porridge With Fruit: Milk + Wheat + Fruit [Any]
- Potato Leek Soup: Leak + Potato + Milk + Onion + Garlic
- Potato Puffs: Potato + Eggs + Cheese
- Pottage: Potato + Vegetable [Any] + Herb [Any]
- Pumpkin Puffs: Pumpkin + Eggs + Cheese
- Pumpkin Soup: Pumpkin
- Puree: Potato
- Ranch Salad: Lettuce + Bell Pepper + Corn + Tomato + Onion
- Ratatouille: Tomato + Eggplant + Zucchini + Onion + Herb [Any]
- Red Fruit Pie: Wheat + Eggs + Fruit [Any]
- Red Fruit Sorbet: Gooseberry + Raspberry + Sugarcane + Slush Ice
- Roasted Asparagus: Asparagus + Canola
- Sake Maki: Salmon + Rice + Seaweed
- Sake Sushi: Salmon + Rice
- Salad: Lettuce
- Sauteed Mushrooms: Mushrooms + Butter
- Savory Fish: Lemon + Fish [Any]
- Scrambled Egg: Egg + Cheese
- Seafood Appetizer: Seafood [Any]
- Seafood Pasta:
- Seafood Pie: Wheat + Butter + Seafood [Any]
- Seafood Platter: Seafood [Any] + Seafood [Any]
- Seafood Salad: Lettuce + Seafood [Any]
- Seafood Soup: Seafood [Any] + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]
- Seared Rainbow Trout: Rainbow Trout + Onion + Tomato
- Shake: Milk
- Simple Fried Perch:
- Smoked Peanuts & Anglerfish: Anglerfish + Peanuts
- Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie: Gooseberry + Wheat + Butter
- Sole Menuniere:
- Souffle: Cheese + Egg + Milk + Butter
- Sour Snow Cone: Slush Ice + Sugarcane + Lemon
- Spaghetti Arrabiata: Chili Pepper + Tomato + Wheat
- Spicy Baked Bream:
- Steamed Fugu:
- Sushi: Rice + Fish [Any]
- Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak
- Sweet Slush: Slush Ice + Sweet [Any]
- Tamagoyaki: Egg + Sugarcane
- Tasty Salad: Lettuce + Zucchini + Vegetable [Any] + Herb [Any]
- Tasty Veggies: Vegetable [Any] + Herb [Any]
- Tekka Maki:
- Teriyaki Salmon:
- Tomato Soup: Tomato
- Tropical Pop: Slush Ice + Sugarcane + Coconut + Fruit [Any]
- Tuna Burger:
- Vanilla Ice Cream: Slush Ice + Vanilla + Milk + Sugarcane
- Vegetarian Pizza: Tomato + Cheese + Wheat + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]
- Vegetarian Stew: Carrot + Onion + Tomato
- Vegetarian Taco:
- Vegetable Soup: Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any]
- Veggie Casserole: Cheese + Vegetable [Any] + Vegetable [Any] + Spice [Any]
- Veggie Pasta: Wheat + Tomato + Vegetable [Any]
- Veggie Pie: Butter + Wheat + Vegetable [Any]
- Veggie Skewers:
- Waffles: Wheat + Egg + Milk + Sweet [Any]
- Walleye en Papillote:
- Wedding Cake: Wheat + Egg + Butter + Sugarcane + Vanilla
- Wonderland Cookies: Wheat + Butter + Sugarcane + Vanilla
- Zucchini Puffs: Zucchini + Eggs + Cheese